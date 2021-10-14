Washington will retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 at Sunday's game, but late notice irks fans

ASHBURN - Three days before Washington's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Thursday that it would be retiring the No. 21 of safety Sean Taylor.

Taylor, a safety who became one of the NFL's best before his tragic death during a robbery attempt on his home in 2007, will be only the third player in franchise history to have his number formally retired, joining Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Bobby Mitchell (No. 49).

While the honor is both appropriate and well-deserved, fans on social media reacted with confusion as to why the team only made the announcement three days before the game.

The news also came during a week where Washington has had a number of negative stories in the press, as the team's trainer is under DEA investigation and e-mails from the NFL's review into Washington's culture prompted the resignation of Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

But in multiple conversations with team officials and others connected to the event, all emphasized that the planning for Taylor's jersey retirement has been ongoing for weeks, and has involved Taylor's family as well.

The family was the driving force behind a Saturday service project in Taylor's memory at Burrville Elementary School, and will also be present for Sunday's ceremony.