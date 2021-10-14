Washington will retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 at Sunday's game, but late notice irks fans

ASHBURN - Three days before Washington's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Thursday that it would be retiring the No. 21 of safety Sean Taylor.
Taylor, a safety who became one of the NFL's best before his tragic death during a robbery attempt on his home in 2007, will be only the third player in franchise history to have his number formally retired, joining Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Bobby Mitchell (No. 49).
While the honor is both appropriate and well-deserved, fans on social media reacted with confusion as to why the team only made the announcement three days before the game.
The news also came during a week where Washington has had a number of negative stories in the press, as the team's trainer is under DEA investigation and e-mails from the NFL's review into Washington's culture prompted the resignation of Raiders coach Jon Gruden.
But in multiple conversations with team officials and others connected to the event, all emphasized that the planning for Taylor's jersey retirement has been ongoing for weeks, and has involved Taylor's family as well.
The family was the driving force behind a Saturday service project in Taylor's memory at Burrville Elementary School, and will also be present for Sunday's ceremony.
The first 10,000 fans to enter will receive a limited-edition rally towel based on the one given to fans in the first game after Taylor's death, when the team sent 10 men onto the field in tribute to the late legend.
In response to inquiries from The Times-Dispatch, a team spokesperson gave the following statement: "We apologize to fans who would have liked more notice and will continue to share with fans ways we will be celebrating Sean Taylor's legacy over the next month."
The team held a similar ceremony earlier this year for Mitchell, the team's first Black player. It was announced six days before the game, a Thursday night contest against the New York Giants, but two days before the team's home opener against the Chargers.
Jersey retirement ceremonies are often big deals in the sports world, with ticket prices spiking in anticipation of major events.
Washington, however, has had trouble selling tickets this season. The team ranks last in attendance, and Taylor, one of the most popular players of the Dan Snyder era, still has a strong emotional connection with fans, many of whom wear his jersey on Sundays.
Current Washington safety Landon Collins considered wearing the No. 21 to honor Taylor when he was signed by the team in 2019, but ultimately decided not to.
His signing brought a number of comparisons with Taylor, and Snyder presented him with a game-worn, signed Taylor jersey during his recruitment, which Collins said was an emotional moment for both men.
In addition to Taylor's number retirement, Sunday is the team's annual Alumni Homecoming game, where past players are invited back to honor the team's legacy.
