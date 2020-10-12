Washington will return to Kyle Allen as QB entering crucial stretch

Rivera said Allen could have returned to the game, but was held out by the coach out of an "abundance of caution," a decision he stood by on Monday.

"I don’t know how much different it would’ve been if I had gone back to Kyle," Rivera said. "But, I didn’t want to see Kyle take another shot like that. Again, that’s why I made the decision to go the direction that I did."

It's unlikely Allen would have made much of a difference - the Rams completed a season sweep of the NFC East by dominating on both sides of the ball.

Now, after taking their lumps against winning teams, Washington finally gets a fair fight on Sunday.

Despite their record, the Giants are a 3-point favorite to hold serve at home and claim their first victory.

Washington won't get the benefit of being the underdog - Rivera knows he'll need to get better production out of Allen to justify the benching of Haskins in the name of competing for a division title.

As for Smith, he'll remain the backup, and Rivera said the quarterback held up well after getting beat up by the Rams for 32 minutes.