Washington will scrimmage at FedEx Field Thursday to kick off post-Redskins era

Cornerback Ronald Darby grew up dreaming of playing for the Washington Redskins. In April, that dream came true. Then in July, things changed.

"The one year I come here, the name is taken away," he said with a laugh. "But I'm happy. It's a blessing."

Darby and the rest of the team's new players will get their first look at FedEx Field on Thursday, as Washington moves its practice for the day.

Coach Ron Rivera was careful not to call it a scrimmage, noting that they would mostly just be conducting their usual practice, but also going over how game days will look at the stadium.

The practice will not be televised, but the team's new radio crew of Julie Donaldson, Bram Weinstein and DeAngelo Hall will broadcast it on ESPN 950, starting at 1 p.m.