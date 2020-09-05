Washington's 53-man roster released; Alex Smith deemed ready for NFL game action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, Washington coach Ron Rivera sat down with quarterback Alex Smith, with the goal of seeing where Smith was at mentally.

Smith's comeback from a leg injury that ended up requiring 17 surgeries has been well documented, but Rivera wanted to make the right call - either send Smith to injured reserve to continue rehabbing, or put him on Washington's 2020 roster.

The final outcome, inclusion for Smith, brings one of the most improbable comebacks in sports history one step closer to fruition. Smith has been fully cleared to participate in football games this year, and Rivera said he wouldn't hesitate to do so.

"He was very passionate about wanting the opportunity to play again," Rivera said. "Very passionate about making this football team. And that really stood out to me, because it just showed that mentally, I think he's past the hurdle."

Smith won't play right out of the gate - Dwayne Haskins has already been named the team's starter. But Rivera revealed that it was a busy week of practice for Smith, once the team was able to close its doors to reporters on Wednesday.