Washington's 53-man roster released; Alex Smith deemed ready for NFL game action

Last week, Washington coach Ron Rivera sat down with quarterback Alex Smith, with the goal of seeing where Smith was at mentally.
Smith's comeback from a leg injury that ended up requiring 17 surgeries has been well documented, but Rivera wanted to make the right call - either send Smith to injured reserve to continue rehabbing, or put him on Washington's 2020 roster.
The final outcome, inclusion for Smith, brings one of the most improbable comebacks in sports history one step closer to fruition. Smith has been fully cleared to participate in football games this year, and Rivera said he wouldn't hesitate to do so.
"He was very passionate about wanting the opportunity to play again," Rivera said. "Very passionate about making this football team. And that really stood out to me, because it just showed that mentally, I think he's past the hurdle."
Smith won't play right out of the gate - Dwayne Haskins has already been named the team's starter. But Rivera revealed that it was a busy week of practice for Smith, once the team was able to close its doors to reporters on Wednesday.
"He handled all the 11-on-11 drills for the backups and for the practice team stuff, so he got right in the middle of it," Rivera said. "People were flying all over the place, and he just stood tall. That was probably the biggest hurdle for me personally that I wanted to see, and just watching him do that was really kind of a cool deal, because I'm fired up for what he can be."
The decision means Washington will keep three quarterbacks on its roster - Smith, Haskins and Kyle Allen, who was with Rivera in Carolina.
Washington also made several other cuts Saturday to get the roster to 53 players. The biggest shock happened Friday, with the release of Adrian Peterson. Saturday brought a handful of raised eyebrows, but it's hard to consider anything too surprising when a new coach takes over a 3-13 team.
Some of the most notable decisions:
--At safety, Washington released veteran Sean Davis, who had been brought in as the presumptive starter. That job will go to Troy Apke, but Rivera also wanted to keep young safety Kamren Curl, out of Arkansas.
"Every day he seemed to get better," Rivera said. "We were just saying, man, he's got a high ceiling. We don't think he's even scratching it yet."
--Rivera ended up keeping six cornerbacks, citing injury concerns. Kendall Fuller has missed more than a week of practice, and Fabian Moreau has missed time this summer as well.
--At defensive end, Rivera made room for an extra player, rookie James Smith-Williams of N.C. State, citing his versatility. Smith-Williams can work at defensive tackle or defensive end, giving the team flexibility down the line.
--Linebacker Reuben Foster was sent to season-ending injured reserve as he continues to rehab a knee injury.
"He was ascending very quickly and things were coming back, and then he kind of plateaued," Rivera said. "He worked his butt off. The guy was a former first-rounder. We saw some of those flashes but we didn't see it consistently."
Washington will now assemble a 16-man practice squad on Sunday. Rivera said to expect many of the players who participated in this year's camp in Washington. He's not interested in chasing veteran quick fixes, but wants to build a core of young players who can help his team for years to come.
"If you go back and look at the team we had in Carolina, one of our biggest problems was after 2015, 2016, we got old," Rivera said. "This is a young group, it really is, and it's an exciting young group.
"One of the reasons I decided to come here was because of the fact that there are a lot of good young talented football players that just don't know yet, and we've got to teach them."
Washington Football Team 2020 roster:
(As provided by Washington; players listed by jersey number)
QB: Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Alex Smith
RB: Antonio Gibson, Peyton Barber, Bryce Love, J.D. McKissic
WR: Antonio Gandy-Golden, Steven Sims, Terry McLaurin, Dontrelle Inman, Isaiah Wright
TE: Logan Thomas, Marcus Baugh, Jeremy Sprinkle
OL: Keith Ismael, Wes Martin, Wes Schweitzer, David Sharpe, Chase Roullier, Geron Christian, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses, Saahdiq Charles, Cornelius Lucas
DT: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Tim Settle, Matt Ioannidis
DE: Ryan Anderson, Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan, James Smith-Williams, Chase Young
LB: Khaleke Hudson, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jon Bostic, Cole Holcomb, Thomas Davis
CB: Jimmy Moreland, Ronald Darby, Fabian Moreau, Kendall Fuller, Danny Johnson, Greg Stroman
S: Deshazor Everett, Landon Collins, Troy Apke, Kamren Curl
ST: Dustin Hopkins (K), Tress Way (P), Nick Sundberg (LS)
