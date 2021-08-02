Washington's Antonio Gandy-Golden is ready to shine after a rookie season filled with adversity

"I love the beard," Gandy-Golden said. "I can really only grow a goatee. That's the family curse. One day if I'm ever able to get it, I'm going to try and rock it like Fitzmagic."

Gandy-Golden has received snaps with the first team, but barring injuries elsewhere he's far more likely to be competing for a backup role.

Last season he was targeted 7 times, and had just one catch for 3 yards. He said it was tough to be brought down by an injury at such a key time.

"For me, personally, I just wasn't used to that in college," he said. "I could just do a lot of things and I could have a little lingering thing here and there and get some treatment and for the most part I was still the best, if not one of the best, guys on the field at all times.

"I don't like being on the sidelines. I don't like not playing, so it was just different. Just being able to overcome that with the guys here -- the coaches and the treatment staff just helping me out, I feel better for it."

Gandy-Golden said even as he was rehabbing, other players and coach Ron Rivera would check in on him and make sure he was still doing well.