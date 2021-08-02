Washington's Antonio Gandy-Golden is ready to shine after a rookie season filled with adversity

ASHBURN - One of the things Antonio Gandy-Golden appreciates about last year is that even through a rough rookie season, his teammates and coaches stuck by him.
A former Liberty wide receiver, Gandy-Golden's 2020 started with him contracting COVID, then a rough trial-by-fire as he jumped straight into training camp without any of the usual offseason work. Finally, a hamstring injury lingered long enough to hold him out for most of the season.
Now in Year 2, he arrives to a rebuilt wide receiver room where three major offseason additions (Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown and Adam Humphries) turned the position into the camp's toughest roster battle.
He said he's ready to go, both physically and mentally, as he prepares for a key stretch of workouts and preseason games.
"You come into it knowing that you're always going to have to compete, so you can't really let that sideline you from having decent relationships out here, because you still have to make it fun," he said. "You can't be out here trying to not talk to people and things like that because ultimately right now we definitely all need each other, and in the season we need each other even more."
Gandy-Golden trained this offseason at Liberty, working on his flexibility in addition to receiver drills.
He's appreciated getting to work with new quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the two joke about their hairstyles.
"I love the beard," Gandy-Golden said. "I can really only grow a goatee. That's the family curse. One day if I'm ever able to get it, I'm going to try and rock it like Fitzmagic."
Gandy-Golden has received snaps with the first team, but barring injuries elsewhere he's far more likely to be competing for a backup role.
Last season he was targeted 7 times, and had just one catch for 3 yards. He said it was tough to be brought down by an injury at such a key time.
"For me, personally, I just wasn't used to that in college," he said. "I could just do a lot of things and I could have a little lingering thing here and there and get some treatment and for the most part I was still the best, if not one of the best, guys on the field at all times.
"I don't like being on the sidelines. I don't like not playing, so it was just different. Just being able to overcome that with the guys here -- the coaches and the treatment staff just helping me out, I feel better for it."
Gandy-Golden said even as he was rehabbing, other players and coach Ron Rivera would check in on him and make sure he was still doing well.
He said recent testing showed his hamstring is stronger than even before the 2020 season, a positive development ahead of Washington's three preseason games, which are likely to play a key role in which players make the final roster.
He also did his part by getting the COVID vaccine last month. Gandy-Golden contracted the coronavirus last April ("the OG COVID," he jokes), and while testing showed he still had antibodies, he wanted to make sure he was safe and become eligible for the league's relaxed protocols for vaccinated players.
He said one of his initial fears in getting vaccinated was it would make him sick or diminish his performance, but that wasn't the case.
Like others, Gandy-Golden has another memento from the pandemic as well, an 11-month-old puppy named Staxx, a Goldendoodle.
He said he's thinking about getting Staxx a friend, but first, he's looking to stake his claim on a long-term spot in Washington.
"It's the NFL - this is the best, most elite football league in the world," he said. "We're expected to be able to do it on the first try, and if not, if they tell us, we've got to be able to do it the second time. It was just different (last year), but coming in this year I feel like I kind of have an edge."
Twitter: @michaelpRTD