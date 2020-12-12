Washington's defense is finally reaching its potential, but a bigger test awaits

Ron Rivera is confident in his defensive schemes, and has the historical success to back it up.
So the Washington coach was frustrated earlier this season when Washington struggled to defend the run, even giving a rare public critique of his linebackers, who he felt were still trying to play outside the system.
"It was a little bit of a struggle, to be honest," Rivera said. "Some of our guys held onto the old techniques and old styles of play, and getting them to understand what we’re trying to teach, I think, was a big part of it.
"About three or four weeks ago, I was a little bit critical about them, and they took it to heart, I believe, and went out and did the things they needed to do to improve."
The numbers showed huge improvement in a victory over Pittsburgh - the Football Team allowed just 21 rushing yards, and made four key stops when the Steelers took over with a first-and-goal situation.
It wasn't a surprise for defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who had been predicting success even while Washington was struggling.
"Going back to the last time I talked to you [in Week 8], one thing I kept saying is what we're doing in practice isn't translating into the game 100%, and I feel like that's what you're starting to see," Allen said. "I don't think there's any secret, it's just being consistent, and that's what a good defense is."
Success against Pittsburgh came with an asterisk though - for all of the Steelers' achievements this season, they've struggled to run the ball, ranking 29th in the league in yards per game.
Sunday's game against San Francisco, a team that's middle of the pack statistically, will offer a far more accurate barometer.
One key will be a quick start. Washington has been allowing opponents to take a quick lead - a combination of early failures on both sides of the ball.
The defense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed in the second half of games - but 26th in first-half points.
Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said he's seen indications that his group, the linebackers in particular, have turned the corner.
"I think the biggest thing that we’ve had happen is that linebackers are beginning to trust what’s happening in front of them, and they can go faster to where they belong," Del Rio said. "The D-line is trusting that the linebackers are going to show up there."
Sunday's marquee matchup pits former Washington Pro Bowler Trent Williams against soon-to-be Washington Pro Bowler Chase Young.
Young seemed to be everywhere the Steelers were on Monday, something he chalked up to his intense regimen of film study - he said even though the Baltimore Ravens had lost to the Steelers the week before, they had a strong defensive game plan and had left some hints about how to rattle Ben Roethlisberger.
Both Roethlisberger and Young were recorded by NFL Films during the game, and their exchanges were featured on Showtime's "Inside the NFL" this week.
Young didn't get a sack, but he ended up near the quarterback on just about every play, joking at one point that, "I didn't sack you because I love you."
Roethlisberger then begged Young not to mention the quarterback's age, noting that when you're a distinguished quarterback, "young guys want to sack you just to say they did it."
Young will have his work cut out for him against Williams, one of the league's best left tackles.
Rivera doesn't want to just lean on his star, though. He wants his team to continue playing the kind of football that got Washington to this point, on the verge of an improbable playoff spot.
"We really believe right now—at least I do—that the players have bought in and they’re beginning to believe in what the potential in this unit can be, what this group of guys can accomplish," Rivera said.
Gibson out: Running back Antonio Gibson will not play on Sunday. Washington will use J.D. McKissic as the primary running back, but will also lean on Peyton Barber, who has traditionally just been used in short-yardage situations. Rivera said this week Barber has the skillset to be a more versatile back if the team calls on him to do that.
