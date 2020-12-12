Washington's defense is finally reaching its potential, but a bigger test awaits

Ron Rivera is confident in his defensive schemes, and has the historical success to back it up.

So the Washington coach was frustrated earlier this season when Washington struggled to defend the run, even giving a rare public critique of his linebackers, who he felt were still trying to play outside the system.

"It was a little bit of a struggle, to be honest," Rivera said. "Some of our guys held onto the old techniques and old styles of play, and getting them to understand what we’re trying to teach, I think, was a big part of it.

"About three or four weeks ago, I was a little bit critical about them, and they took it to heart, I believe, and went out and did the things they needed to do to improve."

The numbers showed huge improvement in a victory over Pittsburgh - the Football Team allowed just 21 rushing yards, and made four key stops when the Steelers took over with a first-and-goal situation.

It wasn't a surprise for defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who had been predicting success even while Washington was struggling.