Washington's defensive line is finally reaching its preseason potential

"You could really see them in sync in terms of the way they were rushing together," Rivera said. "And then you've also seen the last two weeks, for the most part, the rush and the coverage seemed to be in sync as well.

"The understanding that third and medium to long is, hey, we've got time, we can pin our ears back. When we go third and medium to short, now it's about making sure that we can connect quicker in terms of coverage, which will help the pass rush. So you start to see that."

Rivera has been blunt all week that validation of that progress will be measured in wins and losses against the Broncos - there are no moral victories against teams on four-game losing streaks.

Going into the bye week, the swing is particularly large - Washington could be 2-6, with Tom Brady and the Bucs on deck and most hope lost, or the Football Team could be 3-5, still facing the Bucs but with a division-heavy slate looming after that.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said it will take more of the team effort they've seen in recent weeks to get there.

"Coach (Rivera) sometimes talks about the wolfpack. The strength of the wolf is the pack," Del Rio said. "And so working together, you can accomplish a lot; individually, it's hard to do it by yourself. It’s a group effort. When it comes together and you’re getting the rush and coverage together, good things happen for you."