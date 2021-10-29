Washington's defensive line is finally reaching its preseason potential

The Washington Football Team defense has been steadily improving over the last three weeks. They're aiming for an instant impact from that progress on Sunday.
In the team's seven games this year, they've allowed an opening-drive touchdown five times, and a sixth drive ended in a field goal.
But strong showings against Kansas City and Green Bay have bolstered the unit's confidence, leading to the expectation that they'll handle their business Sunday against a lesser foe, the Denver Broncos.
"This season has been a slower process than we would like," cornerback Kendall Fuller said. "But just our mentality throughout the week, every time we step on that field every Sunday, we expect to be the defense we know we can be."
Star defensive end Chase Young, who has broken out after a slow start to the season, agreed.
"I see it turning," he said. "I feel like this last game you could see that our defense - we came to play. I feel like we're trying to stack (strong performances), and we've got to keep going."
An ongoing punchline in Washington in recent years has been the defense citing a need for better communication as yardage piles up.
But in this case, coach Ron Rivera said he thinks that's been a difference maker, that players are working more as a team and less for themselves, something he particularly sees on the front four.
"You could really see them in sync in terms of the way they were rushing together," Rivera said. "And then you've also seen the last two weeks, for the most part, the rush and the coverage seemed to be in sync as well.
"The understanding that third and medium to long is, hey, we've got time, we can pin our ears back. When we go third and medium to short, now it's about making sure that we can connect quicker in terms of coverage, which will help the pass rush. So you start to see that."
Rivera has been blunt all week that validation of that progress will be measured in wins and losses against the Broncos - there are no moral victories against teams on four-game losing streaks.
Going into the bye week, the swing is particularly large - Washington could be 2-6, with Tom Brady and the Bucs on deck and most hope lost, or the Football Team could be 3-5, still facing the Bucs but with a division-heavy slate looming after that.
Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said it will take more of the team effort they've seen in recent weeks to get there.
"Coach (Rivera) sometimes talks about the wolfpack. The strength of the wolf is the pack," Del Rio said. "And so working together, you can accomplish a lot; individually, it's hard to do it by yourself. It’s a group effort. When it comes together and you’re getting the rush and coverage together, good things happen for you."
