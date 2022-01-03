Washington's draft pick will be between 7 and 13, but they're 'playing to win' against Giants

"That's a cool thing to be able to sit there and point some guys out and say, 'This guy has shown us something. We need to take a deeper dive into who he is,'" the coach said. "So in this game, there's going to be a point where there will be some guys out there that we want to really watch, and we're pretty excited about them."

Meanwhile in New York, Judge, who was hired two years ago in the same cycle as Rivera, is perceived to be fighting for his job.

The Giants' coach inherited a roster that seemed to be set at several key positions, but now finds itself in flux across the board.

After the Bears loss, Judge's postgame comments also reflected the reality that he knows he can't lay another egg.

"Our guys know we have one more week this year to be this team," he said. "The expectation here is I expect every ounce of football you’ve got inside of you, OK? There’s things we have aligned right now, there’s things we have in place where certain units are playing and certain players are playing, and we’ve got some foundational core guys, and we know the culture is strong."