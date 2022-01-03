Washington's draft pick will be between 7 and 13, but they're 'playing to win' against Giants

In the wake of a blowout loss to the lowly Chicago Bears on Sunday, New York Giants coach Joe Judge ensured that Sunday's finale against Washington would be relevant, even if the teams participating aren't.
Judge went off on a fiery postgame rant about how his team is still giving its all, stopping midway to take what appeared to be a shot at Washington.
"This ain't a team that's having fistfights on the sidelines," Judge said. "This ain't some clown show organization or something else. OK?"
Washington defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got in a fight during a loss to the Cowboys on Dec. 26.
Judge promised his team will give "every ounce" they've got in the final game.
Washington coach Ron Rivera also turned his players' focus to the Giants game in the locker room. With the Football Team officially out of playoff contention, Rivera wants to make sure his players and coaches, most of whom will return next year, set a strong tone entering the offseason.
"You don't want to go the whole offseason with a bad taste in your mouth," linebacker Cole Holcomb said. "We want to finish it on a strong note and, you know, finish it feeling good going into next year."
The game will also determine position for the upcoming draft, in which both teams have major needs.
Right now, Washington holds the No. 9 pick.
With a loss, the team could rise as high as No. 7 by the end of the day Sunday.
With a win, the team could fall to as low as No. 13, or No. 12 if the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers late Monday night.
"We're gonna play to win," Rivera said. "I mean, that's, to me, that's human nature. You should always play to win."
Rivera said his starters will take the game's first snaps, but he was also clear that he plans to play a number of his reserves in an attempt to give them some game time.
That includes quarterback, where Taylor Heinicke will start, but Rivera indicated that Kyle Allen may take over.
"We want to try and set the tone early on and see what happens," Rivera said. "But at some point, just understand we'd like to see some guys.
"You want to play to win, but you also want to play for the future."
Rivera didn't name specific players he wants to see, but noted that there are a number of practice squad and young players who he thinks could be a part of the team's plans going forward.
"That's a cool thing to be able to sit there and point some guys out and say, 'This guy has shown us something. We need to take a deeper dive into who he is,'" the coach said. "So in this game, there's going to be a point where there will be some guys out there that we want to really watch, and we're pretty excited about them."
Meanwhile in New York, Judge, who was hired two years ago in the same cycle as Rivera, is perceived to be fighting for his job.
The Giants' coach inherited a roster that seemed to be set at several key positions, but now finds itself in flux across the board.
After the Bears loss, Judge's postgame comments also reflected the reality that he knows he can't lay another egg.
"Our guys know we have one more week this year to be this team," he said. "The expectation here is I expect every ounce of football you’ve got inside of you, OK? There’s things we have aligned right now, there’s things we have in place where certain units are playing and certain players are playing, and we’ve got some foundational core guys, and we know the culture is strong."
