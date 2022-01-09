Washington's dreary finale ends with silver lining - at least they're not the Giants

It was the first time the Football Team has had a 1,000-yard rusher and receiver since Alfred Morris and DeSean Jackson in 2014.

In a game in which the result didn’t matter, Heinicke said it was important to help acknowledge McLaurin, who was targeted early and often.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” Heinicke said. “It’s his third year, and he’s got two of them already. It’s huge.

“He’s gone through what, seven, eight, nine quarterbacks? [He’s caught passes from seven quarterbacks, and played with eight.] So it’s a testament to him, how hard he works, and how good of a player he is. It was kind of a big emphasis this week.”

McLaurin contributed with more than just pass catching.

In the first half, Giants cornerback Xavier McKinney intercepted a pass that was intended for McLaurin, but the receiver plowed into him at full speed, jarring the ball loose and resulting in an incompletion.

“I had to take it back to my gunner days,” McLaurin laughed, referring to his former role on the punt unit. “He didn’t see me, so it was a perfect time to make a good hit.”