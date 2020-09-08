Washington's first depth chart gives the nod to J.D. McKissic, other versatile players

In reality the two will rotate in and out quite a bit, a rotation that will also include veteran Peyton Barber. But McKissic and Gibson were both college receivers, something that clearly appeals to this staff.

"The more you can do, the better for you," McKissic said. "With me and Antonio having that receiver background we've more than capable of going out and being a receiver on certain plays."

What the offense lost in not having a star back like Adrian Peterson, Washington hopes to make up for with the versatility of McKissic, Barber and company.

The depth chart also illuminated other position battles. Steven Sims will be the kick and punt returner, while the linebacking trio to start the season will be Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jon Bostic and Kevin Pierre-Louis.

That leaves NFL veteran Thomas Davis as the odd man out.