Washington's first two picks have something in common: They were stunned to be chosen so soon.

ASHBURN - Jahan Dotson was watching basketball. Phidarian Mathis was just settling in to his draft party.

Both had their nights upended by a phone call from Ron Rivera.

The Washington Commanders' coach showed a willingness to trust his own draft board over that of the experts in selecting his first two players this year.

Asked if he expected to be taken at No. 16 overall, Dotson, admitted it wasn't on his mind.

"I didn't, to be honest with you," he said. "We were kind of thinking later first, early second."

And Mathis, a defensive tackle from Alabama, was advised by his agent to settle in for a long night of viewing before getting the call in the second round.

"Man, I was thinking somewhere in the third round - third or fourth round," he said. "That's just the feedback we were getting. So, it most definitely wasn't expected that early.

"I had just sat down and I started watching the draft again, and I was like, wow, dang! The phone rang, and I thought it was one of my friends or family members.

"But it wasn't a saved number. ... I knew what time it was."

Rivera also went against the grain in the first round last year, taking Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis.

The Davis pick didn't pan out, but a pick two years ago, taking Antonio Gibson in the third round, turned out just fine for the coach.