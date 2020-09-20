Washington's game against Arizona doesn't make sense - unless you realize they weren't playing exclusively to win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At times it felt like Washington wasn't playing to win against Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

The Football Team opted for a field goal instead of going for a touchdown that would have made it a two-possession game late in the third quarter.

Coach Ron Rivera didn't use his timeouts on Arizona's final possession, allowing the Cardinals to run out the clock and kick a field goal for a 30-15 victory.

And the offense didn't maximize playmakers like J.D. McKissic, who gave a much-needed burst as the third-down back.

But fans who have been following the team since January, when Rivera was introduced, saw exactly what the coach promised for this season - an emphasis on process. After a season-opening win, Rivera doubled down on those comments this week, twice saying the offense probably wouldn't reach its potential until 2021.

The reason for those comments was evident after one half of football.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins struggled to make accurate throws, the secondary struggled to contain star receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins, and Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had enough mobility to negate Washington's vaunted defensive line.