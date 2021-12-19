Washington's most important stat right now is CT - it will determine who plays quarterback Tuesday

ASHBURN - The magic number right now for Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen is 35 - and it's got nothing to do with their on-field play for the Washington Football Team.
Heinicke and Allen, the team's two quarterbacks, have been infected with COVID, as an outbreak of what is believed to be the omicron variant has ripped through the team's facility over the past week.
However, both Heinicke and Allen have been asymptomatic, as have most of their infected teammates, and the NFL has modified the protocols for clearing vaccinated, asymptomatic players to return to action, cracking open the door for them to potentially return for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia.
In light of increasing evidence that omicron leads to milder infections, particularly in vaccinated people, the league has created a new method for players to test back in before their 10-day quarantine is up.
The crucial number is the CT, or cycle threshold.
When a COVID test is administered, the machine reads the swab several times, "zooming" in on the sample with each round.
Which cycle the virus is flagged on is the CT - for the average positive test, the number could be anywhere from 15 (virus found more quickly) to 40 (harder to detect).
In consultation with the league's medical advisors, the NFL is allowing players with a CT value of 35 or higher, who are also asymptomatic and vaccinated, to return to play. They believe there is little-to-no risk of those players infecting others.
That provides hope for Heinicke and Allen, either of whom would greatly increase Washington's chances of victory. Without them, the team is likely to start Garrett Gilbert, a 30-year-old who has bounced around the league, but spent parts of two seasons with coach Ron Rivera in Carolina, so is vaguely familiar with the team's concepts.
Rivera said he's confident in Gilbert's abilities, but is holding out hope for Heinicke and Allen.
“I do know having seen the numbers that they're all trending up, so that's a good thing," Rivera said of their CT numbers. "This is a tricky thing. It's a health matter. Depending on how things go in the next 24 to 36 hours, we'll know even more."
The team will have to declare its 53-man roster for the game Monday afternoon, but the league is allowing a team to put a COVID-positive player on the roster in the hopes that he can test back in before game time - so expect Heinicke and Allen to be moved back to the 53-man roster, to give them one more attempt at hitting the magic number of 35 on Tuesday morning. If not, the roster spot is lost, but that's a worthwhile gamble for the Football Team.
If Heinicke and Allen can't go, Rivera noted that Gilbert will have had four days working with the team, so he won't be going in totally cold.
Washington will sneak in one more workout on Monday to help Gilbert further familiarize himself with the team.
"His recall's been very good," Rivera said. "The game-planning specific things have really helped not just him, but I think it's helping the coaches get a good handle and feel for what he does really well and what he can adapt to and adjust with."
Rivera noted it's been one of the longer weeks of his coaching career in terms of workload, as Washington continues to juggle personnel.
They were handed another setback on Sunday when tight end Ricky Seals-Jones missed practice with an illness (he was not put on the COVID list, though). That leaves Washington with only one tight end, John Bates, as well as fullback Alex Armah, who can also play the position.
Washington did get good news as well, with receiver Cam Sims coming off the COVID list, and Terry McLaurin (concussion) returning to full practice participation, a sign he'll be able to play on Tuesday.
The personnel issues don't just relate to players, either. Washington lost a trainer to the COVID list earlier this week, and is already down two because of an ongoing DEA investigation.
To help fill the gap, the team has brought in former Washington Capitals head trainer Greg Smith.
"He's a very veteran guy who has a calming effect and has really helped our young staff," Rivera said.
