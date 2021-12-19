Washington's most important stat right now is CT - it will determine who plays quarterback Tuesday

In consultation with the league's medical advisors, the NFL is allowing players with a CT value of 35 or higher, who are also asymptomatic and vaccinated, to return to play. They believe there is little-to-no risk of those players infecting others.

That provides hope for Heinicke and Allen, either of whom would greatly increase Washington's chances of victory. Without them, the team is likely to start Garrett Gilbert, a 30-year-old who has bounced around the league, but spent parts of two seasons with coach Ron Rivera in Carolina, so is vaguely familiar with the team's concepts.

Rivera said he's confident in Gilbert's abilities, but is holding out hope for Heinicke and Allen.

“I do know having seen the numbers that they're all trending up, so that's a good thing," Rivera said of their CT numbers. "This is a tricky thing. It's a health matter. Depending on how things go in the next 24 to 36 hours, we'll know even more."