Washington's newest offensive lineman is also a plus-size male model who has worked for Calvin Klein

ASHBURN - Making it in the NFL is one of the toughest things in sports. Making it in the modeling industry is also extremely difficult.
Jon Toth is aiming to do both.
The offensive lineman was signed by Washington on Monday, the latest stop in his football journey. But he's already made it on the modeling side, and is signed to IMG, as well as doing a campaign for Calvin Klein in 2019.
"It's been a nice thing to do," Toth said. "It's helped pay the bills while the football stuff has been kind of stagnant."
He credits his fianceé, Adri Zgirdea, with the second career. She works as a stylist for male big and tall clients.
"She's always shopping online for her clients, who are bigger, so she's always looking at the models and stuff," Toth said. "So I guess she had the eye to send my information to the relevant people, and that's kind of how it all started."
The 27-year-old Toth is listed at 6-foot-5, 308 pounds, but in a modeling industry that's increasingly becoming more inclusive, that's not a barrier to entry.
"It's big and tall modeling, so you're supposed to be larger," he said. "I've always liked staying in shape and being strong, so it was kind of natural for me to stay in the weight room and stay in shape, and it translated to modeling as well."
Toth and Zgirdea live in Hoboken, though Toth is hoping for an extended stay in Ashburn.
Monday was his first day, so this reporter broke the news of his second career to Washington's starting center, Chase Roullier.
"I'm not sure what to say to that," Roullier said with a laugh.
Asked if he had ever been approached about modeling, Roullier said he had not, then showed off his hands, bruised from the practice, and said he definitely couldn't be a hand model.
He will, however, have a hand in helping Toth navigate the learning curve of joining the team just three days before its first preseason game, against the Patriots.
"I think my having played with multiple teams and being around multiple systems, you kind of adapt to learning quickly," Toth said. "So I'm hoping I'm able to pick it up fairly quickly. I haven't had much time to look at the playbook yet, but I'm really looking forward to diving into that."
