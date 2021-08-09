Washington's newest offensive lineman is also a plus-size male model who has worked for Calvin Klein

ASHBURN - Making it in the NFL is one of the toughest things in sports. Making it in the modeling industry is also extremely difficult.

Jon Toth is aiming to do both.

The offensive lineman was signed by Washington on Monday, the latest stop in his football journey. But he's already made it on the modeling side, and is signed to IMG, as well as doing a campaign for Calvin Klein in 2019.

"It's been a nice thing to do," Toth said. "It's helped pay the bills while the football stuff has been kind of stagnant."

He credits his fianceé, Adri Zgirdea, with the second career. She works as a stylist for male big and tall clients.

"She's always shopping online for her clients, who are bigger, so she's always looking at the models and stuff," Toth said. "So I guess she had the eye to send my information to the relevant people, and that's kind of how it all started."

The 27-year-old Toth is listed at 6-foot-5, 308 pounds, but in a modeling industry that's increasingly becoming more inclusive, that's not a barrier to entry.