Washington's newest offensive lineman is reuniting with his longtime coaches

The first day of the Washington Commanders minicamp ended in song on Tuesday, as the team serenaded five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner on his 29th birthday.

Turner signed as a free agent this offseason on a one-year, $3 million deal. Turner played his first six years with the Carolina Panthers and says he's happy to reunite with his longtime head coach Ron Rivera and offensive line coach John Matsko.

“They've been around from the beginning of my career,” Turner said. “I’m just excited, familiar, I know what they expect.”

Turner played for the Chargers in the 2020 season, where he started nine games before being cut. Turner began to find his form again in 2021, starting all 17 games for the Steelers. He said he was looking forward to what's next.

“It’s a part of the game, it’s ebbs and flows,” Turner said. “It’s just about what I do next.”

Turner is one of three nine-year veterans on the offensive line, along with offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. and guard Andrew Norwell. With several rookies and second year players in the guard group, Turner is expected to start for the Commanders in the 2022 season.

“When you have young guys in that room and you can give them experience from the eyes of what you’ve seen versus them going through it and making the same mistakes,” Turner said. “I feel like it helps the room.”

In addition to offering advice, Turner said he and Sam Cosmi have been working on creating a bond between the linemen. The group worked on their long game at TopGolf after practice several weeks ago and occasionally goes out for post practice meals.

“It’s small things, maybe going out and grabbing a bite to eat,” Turner said. “It’s just being around each other.”

For Turner, minicamp provides him an opportunity to refine his technique.

“I think the most important thing is technique,” Turner said. “You gotta make sure your feet are moving and make sure your hands are in the right position.”

Turner said he has been happy with new quarterback Carson Wentz's command in the backfield.

“Carson has shown the kind of player he is,” Turner said. “I’m glad he’s back there slinging them, he looks good to me.”

Turner sported a baseball cap with a variety of MLB team logos into the post practice press conference but when asked if he would be pulling for the Braves against the hometown Nationals on Tuesday night, Turner jokingly said not to take his fashion too seriously.

“Don’t take the hat too literal,” Turner said. “It’s swag purposes, that’s all.”