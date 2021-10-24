Washington's productive day doesn't lead to points in road loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Washington defensive line played as well as it has all season. The offense matched Green Bay yard for yard.
In the end, the result was the predictable one, though: Green Bay 24, Washington 10.
The Football Team was rolling, but the key moments belonged to the Packers.
Washington's offense, led by Taylor Heinicke, crossed the opposing 30-yard line seven times, but scored just 10 points on those drives.
Facing a 21-7 deficit, Heinicke appeared to launch Washington back into the game with a quarterback scramble to the end zone on a third-down play. After the official signaled for a touchdown, Heinicke, a childhood Packers fan, ran to the stands and did a "Lambeau Leap," earning boos from the sellout crowd.
But Heinicke started diving before he got to the goal line, and as a result the ball was placed on the 1. On fourth down, Heinicke fumbled the snap and was tackled before he could score the touchdown.
Later, Washington attempted to go for it on fourth down but a pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was defended. The team also attempted a 42-yard field goal that was missed by new kicker Chris Blewitt.
Sealing the defeat, Heinicke threw an interception from the Packers 12 late in the fourth quarter.
Those missed opportunities added up to one giant missed opportunity on a day where the defensive line finally lived up to its preseason promise.
Jonathan Allen continued his dominance and roughed up Aaron Rodgers, and while Washington's secondary still has major problems, the line was able to force enough punts to keep the team in the game.
When the Packers started running out the clock, Washington had 365 offensive yards to Green Bay's 305.
That's of little consolation to a Washington team whose season is now on the brink.
At 2-5, Washington heads to Denver next week before a bye, then plays host to Tampa Bay.
It's likely Washington will not be favored to win a game again until matchups against the Eagles and Giants in Weeks 17 and 18.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD