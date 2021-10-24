Washington's productive day doesn't lead to points in road loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Washington defensive line played as well as it has all season. The offense matched Green Bay yard for yard.

In the end, the result was the predictable one, though: Green Bay 24, Washington 10.

The Football Team was rolling, but the key moments belonged to the Packers.

Washington's offense, led by Taylor Heinicke, crossed the opposing 30-yard line seven times, but scored just 10 points on those drives.

Facing a 21-7 deficit, Heinicke appeared to launch Washington back into the game with a quarterback scramble to the end zone on a third-down play. After the official signaled for a touchdown, Heinicke, a childhood Packers fan, ran to the stands and did a "Lambeau Leap," earning boos from the sellout crowd.

But Heinicke started diving before he got to the goal line, and as a result the ball was placed on the 1. On fourth down, Heinicke fumbled the snap and was tackled before he could score the touchdown.

Later, Washington attempted to go for it on fourth down but a pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was defended. The team also attempted a 42-yard field goal that was missed by new kicker Chris Blewitt.