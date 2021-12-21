Washington's replacements put up a fight before running out of gas in loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - Garrett Gilbert, Corn Elder and Bunmi Rotimi gave it their all, but there was no Hollywood ending for Washington's replacements on Tuesday night, as the Football Team lost 27-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the win, the Eagles are now 7-7 and keep their postseason hopes alive, while at 6-8, Washington's season is on life support entering a Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.

The Football Team made things fun early, though. Quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen both missed the game due to COVID protocols, but emergency replacement Gilbert, who joined the team on Thursday night, led Washington to an early 10-0 lead, stunning a capacity crowd in Philadelphia.

The Eagles slowly wrestled control of the game back, though and proved nearly unstoppable after halftime.

Tight end Dallas Goedert crossed the 100-yard mark receiving, and quarterback Jalen Hurts finished two drives with quarterback sneak touchdown runs.