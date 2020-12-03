Washington's roster isn't the only youth movement - offensive coordinator Scott Turner is also learning on the job

"A huge chunk of that, he doesn’t get to see us practice and play and compete, so he can really understand what we do well," Smith said. "I think a big part of being a coach is putting your guys in situations to succeed and have success. We were really behind the eight ball in that sense, where he really only got to see us in camp. then we didn’t have preseason games."

Turner then had to cycle through three different quarterbacks, as Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and now Smith have all had turns behind center.

It's a tough way to learn, but Turner, age 38, is well aware of the heat that can come with the position.

His father is former Washington coach Norv Turner, and the two worked together in Carolina under Rivera.

"One of the things I see Scotty do that Norv did is Scotty, after that play is called, is already thinking about the next call," Rivera said. "That was one of the things that always impressed me about coach Norv Turner. Norv always seemed to be, man, once that call is made, he started thinking about the next one. You could hear it as he’s preparing for that next situation.”

Turner's adaptability is likely to be further tested, given that Rivera is only beginning to construct a roster in Washington.