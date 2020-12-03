Washington's roster isn't the only youth movement - offensive coordinator Scott Turner is also learning on the job

ASHBURN - When Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner called for a reverse on the first drive in Detroit, and it didn't work, he was disappointed that it cost his team a chance at a field goal.
One thing Turner didn't have to worry about, though, was getting a talking to from coach Ron Rivera during the Monday coaches' meeting.
"The one thing I don't want to do is tell the play caller what to call," Rivera said. "I want to talk about what I’m seeing, and hopefully that will trigger something that will be a positive for him. I don’t want to handcuff a play caller, because sometimes a guy gets into a flow and he goes with it and good things happen."
Those good things happened against the Cowboys, when Turner reached deep into the playbook for a handful of trick plays that were part of a blowout victory.
"That’s just part of the deal if you’re going to call those plays," Turner said. "You’re going to have to potentially live with the consequences because those are high-risk, high-reward type situations."
Rivera has been comfortable to let Turner learn on the job. Turner is in his first full season as an offensive coordinator, and was dealt the handicap of only having Zoom meetings with the team until a shortened training camp.
Washington quarterback Alex Smith said that's one reason Turner and the offense have been enjoying increased success in recent weeks.
"A huge chunk of that, he doesn’t get to see us practice and play and compete, so he can really understand what we do well," Smith said. "I think a big part of being a coach is putting your guys in situations to succeed and have success. We were really behind the eight ball in that sense, where he really only got to see us in camp. then we didn’t have preseason games."
Turner then had to cycle through three different quarterbacks, as Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and now Smith have all had turns behind center.
It's a tough way to learn, but Turner, age 38, is well aware of the heat that can come with the position.
His father is former Washington coach Norv Turner, and the two worked together in Carolina under Rivera.
"One of the things I see Scotty do that Norv did is Scotty, after that play is called, is already thinking about the next call," Rivera said. "That was one of the things that always impressed me about coach Norv Turner. Norv always seemed to be, man, once that call is made, he started thinking about the next one. You could hear it as he’s preparing for that next situation.”
Turner's adaptability is likely to be further tested, given that Rivera is only beginning to construct a roster in Washington.
That growth extends to the coordinator - Turner said he's continuing to learn, and noted there are areas in his game he needs to improve.
"You're not going to win the game on every single play, but you can very much lose it if you make a mistake," he said. "Be patient when you need to be patient and then be aggressive when you need to be aggressive - take your spots."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD