Washington's second attempt at a Sean Taylor Day did not go much better than last year's effort

LANDOVER, Md. — Last year, fans were unhappy when Washington announced plans to retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 just days before the game where the ceremony took place.

Promising to learn, team officials declared ahead of the season that Nov. 27 would be Taylor's day at FedEx Field, the 15th anniversary of his murder.

Taylor, a safety for the team and one of the best players in the NFL at the time of his death, was to be honored with a permanent installation at the stadium (there is already an installation on the team's club level, but it is accessible only to club-seat holders).

With Taylor's extended family looking on, the team unveiled the memorial before Sunday's game, and it was immediately panned on social media.

The exhibit is Taylor's uniform, with a pedestal noting his achievements, but instead of a mannequin wearing the jersey there is only blank space, noting his absence.

However, the jersey is by Nike, who didn't make the uniforms when Taylor was playing in the NFL.

The team also did not incorporate Taylor's signature taping of his facemask.

"The memorial is just his uniform," NBC reporter Michael David Smith wrote on Twitter. "That's all it is. No more thought put into it than that."

Washington team president Jason Wright gave remarks at the ceremony, which took place on a rainy day.

"It's almost like the weather and the sky knew," Wright said. "Because we are all still grieving, on some level, the loss of this young man who had such an impact on this franchise.

"The tears coming from the sky, to mark this day, the solemnity of this day."

Wright promised the team would continue to honor Taylor in future years, and that the memorial installation would move to a future new stadium.