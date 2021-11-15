Washington's secondary lived up to its preseason billing as it kept Tom Brady grounded

"And we're still working that way. But you see them seem to just feel like they can handle things more with really good communication. And to me, that's a big step."

McCain said that while it would have been nice for things to click sooner, the unit feels like it's in a good spot now.

Rivera also feels like there's enough talent on the defensive line to cover for the absence of Young and Montez Sweat, who will miss at least two more games with a fractured jaw.

"I think the guys that we have have enough athleticism to continue with the outside pressure," Rivera said. "They do. I mean, they're just guys that nobody really knows. They haven't really had a lot of opportunities, but when you watch the tape and you see some of the things, there are some pretty good efforts out there."

James Smith-Williams was already getting playing time on Sunday because of Sweat's absence, but the Young injury opened the door for Casey Toohill and Shaka Toney.

Toney, a rookie from Penn State, has been turning heads since training camp.

"We think we've got some juice to him," Rivera said, adding that the team also hopes to see something from Bunmi Rotimi (ODU), who has bounced around across various football leagues for the last four years.

The defense will have to continue to lean on the secondary, though, to continue to progress, now that an uneven start to the season has turned into one of the year's most surprising victories.