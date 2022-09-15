Washington's 'triple threat' at wide receiver gaining national attention

ASHBURN - Jahan Dotson strolled casually back to the bench after his second touchdown on Sunday, sending a message that he expected to make plays in the NFL, even as a rookie.

"I've played for a while now, and I can tell you, that's rare," quarterback Carson Wentz said. "The way the moment wasn't too big for him. I mean, shoot, the game was on the line right there, and he makes a huge play like that."

Dotson's fellow receiver, Curtis Samuel, went the other direction, screaming in celebration after his touchdown, marking his return after missing almost all of last season with injuries.

Samuel has spoken of how he feels like he can't take the game for granted now that he's been cleared to play again.

The two, in conjunction with star Terry McLaurin, all took a turn in the spotlight in a Week 1 win for the Washington Commanders, turning heads nationally as analysts begin to realize just how potent this offense can be.

McLaurin posted an image of the three with the header "Triple Threat" on his Instagram page this week, but he said he won't be the one imposing any nicknames.

"I'm gonna wait on that and see," he said with a laugh. "But I think all three of us got to really show what this offense could look like, how we could complement each other. Three different guys that can play the inside or the outside positions, who can really help this offense."

Dotson's two touchdowns headlined the productive day for Wentz and the offense, and the receiver said Thursday he gave the touchdown balls to his parents.

He picked up his own souvenir as well, being named the league's Rookie of the Week.

"It's definitely pretty cool," he said. "This being my first week of the regular season, my rookie year, achieving that was pretty cool for sure.

"There's plenty more to come. I want to win them every week at this point."

Dotson is the ninth Washington player to win since the award was started in 2002.