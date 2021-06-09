WATCH NOW: Washington Football Team players divided over whether to get COVID vaccine

ASHBURN - The uphill battle to reach the unvaccinated population, particularly Black Americans, played itself out in the Washington Football Team building this week.

Washington coach Ron Rivera, one of the league's few minority head coaches, has been a vocal advocate for the vaccine since he received it shortly after it was made available.

Rivera said Wednesday about 50% of the team's 91 players have received the vaccine, something he hoped to improve on. He brought in an immunologist from Harvard, Kizzmekia S. Corbett, to speak to the team on Tuesday night.

The NFL, like other major sports, is expected to ease restrictions on teams based on the share of players they have vaccinated.

However, the resistance he faces was also evident, as linebacker Montez Sweat shared with reporters that he doesn't plan to get it.

"I'm not a fan of it," he said. "I probably won't get vaccinated until I've got more facts and all that type of stuff, but I'm not a fan of it at all.

"I mean, I haven't caught COVID yet, so I don't see me treating - I don't see me treating COVID until I actually get COVID."

He said it's a topic of conversation in the team's locker room.