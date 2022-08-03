Watch now: Washington Spirit women's soccer players visit Commanders camp for a kicking competition

ASHBURN - Commanders players got to see what a championship-caliber team looks like after their training camp practice on Wednesday.

Members of the Washington Spirit, who won the 2011 NWSL title, were on hand for the workout and got pressed into duty afterward by the team's specialists, who staged a kicking competition.

First, though, there was the matter of introductions.

"Is that actually your last name?" one of the players asked long snapper Camaron Cheeseman.

Indeed, it is.

"We played at Green Bay last year, and they literally applauded him when he came out," punter Tress Way explained, adding that the Packers fans, known as cheeseheads, chanted his last name after snaps.

Way calls him "Cheese" around the facility.

"I said ,'Buddy, here's the deal, I cannot have a teammate in pro ball and and call you by your first name,'" Way said. "I can't be like, 'Hey Cam, how are you doing?' You're the cheese!"

The Spirit players were greeted by the Commanders roster, but Way, Cheeseman and kicker Joey Slye stuck around for a kicking competition.

Spirit defender Sam Staab noted that she was in her tennis shoes, not cleats, but managed to kick an NFL extra point with no difficulty after warming up.

"We wanted to kind of like dip our toe in the water a little bit, make sure we could actually kick the ball through the field goal posts," she said. "I mean, we're out here in tennis shoes. Once we got comfortable with that it was like, 'OK, it's game time. Let's try and do what they do a little bit.'"

A proposed kicking contest came to a end without resolution, though Way proved to be the most accurate of the bunch - still, he joked that he was glad the competition was restricted to field goals in the interest of job security.

"I didn't have them punt for a reason," he said with a laugh. "They were kicking field goals, so Slye has to deal with that, but I didn't see anybody punt. I don't know if they're any good or not. So I'm OK.

"Some of the gals just bombed a 33-yard NFL field goal, an NFL PAT, and cleared it by 5-10 yards, so it was cool. It was cool to see them the moment you bring in distance, how competitive they got. They're all out here all sweet, like, 'Nice to meet you,' then, 'Oh, how far back are we going?'"

The Spirit's season runs through the end of September, and the team rotates home games between Audi Field in D.C. and Segra Field in Leesburg.

They play a game in Leesburg next Wednesday - Commanders coach Ron Rivera is a fan of the team and has been seen at games.

"We wanted to be able to support the local teams, the local organizations, and to have them come by," Rivera said. "We've got a lot of guys, a lot of girl dads, and several of them were very interested in taking their daughters to the game.”

The group was also greeted by Commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder, who has been attending practices this week. On Tuesday, she helped a 98-year-old fan celebrate her birthday with a trip to training camp.