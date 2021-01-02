Watermelons, lawsuits and a no-hat policy: A crazy NFL season ends with a wild day in the NFC East

Coach Ron Rivera promised to instill a new culture of accountability and results when he was hired at the end of 2019, and has been largely successful in doing so.

Rivera insisted on continuing to coach the team even as he was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer in his lymph nodes. During the season's opening weeks, he sat in a golf cart at practices, too drained of energy by the chemotherapy to run around. He said he would often go home and go to bed at 5 p.m., after a dinner of pancakes or Taco Bell, the only foods he said he could stomach.

His quarterback is no less of a medical miracle. Alex Smith fractured his leg in a 2018 game, but the wound became infected, and Smith went septic - a potentially life-threatening condition.

Doctors considered amputating the leg but Smith instead opted for a series of 17 surgeries, beginning a remarkable comeback that led to him returning to the field this season.

In his return, he took over a 2-5 team and has led them to the verge of a playoff berth - Washington would be the first team in NFL history to start 2-5 and make the postseason.