Of the Richmond Flying Squirrels' 69 home games this season, 60 are against the same five teams: Bowie (Baltimore Orioles), Harrisburg (Washington Nationals), Akron (Cleveland Guardians), Altoona (Pittsburg Pirates) and Erie (Detroit Tigers).

This schedule design reduces some costs and travel time, and condenses competition in the 12-team Eastern League to primarily games between Southwest Division opponents.

A limited list of visiting teams — Major League Baseball makes the EL schedule — means little to many fans at The Diamond, who attend for the entertaining game-day experience where baseball serves as a background.

To them, the every-night opponent might as well be some form of the Washington Generals, foils for Harlem Globetrotters’ exhibitions of tomfoolery for generations.

Other fans want to see a variety of visiting teams: the more the better. For them, a delightful structure existed 35 years ago, and lasted four seasons.

In those days, the Triple-A Richmond Braves (Atlanta Braves) belonged to the eight-team International League, which in 1988 became part of a new venture called the Triple-A Alliance. At the Triple-A fall convention in 1987, it was announced that the IL teams would play one another, as usual, in 1988, but also would meet the eight members of the American Association, the Triple-A league based mostly in the Midwest.

“Now fans in Richmond will be able to see future major-league stars from other organizations instead of seeing just the same seven IL teams," said Bruce Baldwin, then the R-Braves’ general manager, who was instrumental in reaching the agreement.

There was a third Triple-A league, the Pacific Coast League, but it was not included in the Triple-A Alliance because of travel costs and travel time that would have been required.

During the 1988 season, R-Braves fans were able to see the each of seven IL opponents: Tidewater Tides (New York Mets), Pawtucket Pawsox (Boston Red Sox), Maine Phillies (Philadelphia Phillies), Rochester Red Wings (Baltimore Orioles), Syracuse Chiefs (Toronto Blue Jays), Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) and Columbus Clippers (New York Yankees).

Also visiting The Diamond that year were members of the American Association: the Denver Zephyrs (Milwaukee Brewers), the Oklahoma City 89ers (Texas Rangers) and the Nashville Sounds (Cincinnati Reds). Additionally, the R-Braves played the Indianapolis Indians (Montreal Expos), Buffalo Bisons (Pittsburgh Pirates), Louisville Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals), Omaha Royals (Kansas City Royals) and Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs).

Talk of interleague play started with discussions concerning the switch of Buffalo to the International League and Columbus to the American Association. IL general managers did not favor that because the Clippers, as a Yankees’ affiliate, were by far their league's best draw as visitors.

As Triple-A Alliance competition launched, each International League team annually played a minimum of five games against each American Association member. The playoff format paired winners of the two IL divisions against the winners of the two AA divisions in the semifinals, with the survivors of those series battling for the Triple-A Alliance championship.

Travel was highly challenging, and costly. Scheduling was complicated. That largely explains why the Triple-A Alliance, though appealing to many fans, lasted only four years. The International League decision to return to a schedule of only International League opponents for 1992 was made during the IL meetings in July of 1991. Among the eight IL club representatives, five voted to scrap the Triple-A Alliance setup. Three, including the R-Braves’ Baldwin and Tidewater GM Dave Rosenfield, wanted to continue interleague play.

"I'm crushed," said Baldwin. "We've reduced ourselves to where we were. We have blinders on and basically, we can't see past our noses."

Said Rosenfield: "You've heard that if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Well, we just fixed something that wasn't broke ... I’m bitterly disappointed."

Travel expenses were the major reason for opposition to continued interleague play. In 1991, the Triple-A Alliance's final year, the IL East Division clubs did not meet the AA West Division teams for the first time in four seasons because of fiscal considerations. Also, "I don't think the Alliance produced the results at the gates that were anticipated by some people," said Rosenfield.

Minor league teams began working with tighter budgets in 1991 as a result of a new player development contract agreed upon by MLB and minor-league operators. That deal caused some Triple-A teams to reduce costs.

There was an overall increase in Triple-A attendance — particularly in American Association cities — during the Triple-A Alliance, but six of eight IL teams had below-average attendances when hosting interleague opponents.

In Richmond, fans seemed very receptive to a broader set of visitors. Average attendance at The Diamond increased from 4,783 in 1987 to 5,045 in 1988, 5,812 in 1989, 5,897 in 1990 and 6,042 in 1991. That 1991 season was first in which the R-Braves drew an average of more than 6,000 at The Diamond, which opened in 1985.

Average attendance at Parker Field, The Diamond’s predecessor, rarely was more than 3,000.

The Diamond’s average attendance continued to grow following the end of the Triple-A Alliance. The R-Braves topped out with an average of 7,839 in 1993, when the roster included “The Great Eight.” The 1993 R-Braves were heralded as one of the best collections of prospects of all time: catcher Javy Lopez, first baseman Ryan Klesko, second baseman Ramon Caraballo, shortstop Chipper Jones, third baseman Jose Oliva, left fielder Melvin Nieves, center fielder Mike Kelly and right fielder Tony Tarasco.

At 24, Caraballo was the oldest.

Attendance at The Diamond gradually declined following that memorable year, but remained above 7,000 until 2000. The Braves’ Triple-A team was moved to Gwinnett County, Ga., following the 2008 season because of the Atlanta organization’s dissatisfaction with the condition of The Diamond.

When The Diamond opened in 1985, its capacity was 12,134. The Richmond Flying Squirrels arrived for the 2010 season and the facility's capacity was reduced to 9,560 through the installation of bleacher banner — large advertisement — in the upper deck.

With that capacity, the Flying Squirrels have averaged 6,172 at The Diamond during their seasons in Richmond (that includes the reduced capacity/pandemic season of 2021), and annually rank among Double-A leaders in that category. Heading into Tuesday’s July 4 sellout at The Diamond, the Flying Squirrels averaged 6,564 at The Diamond in 37 games thus far this year.

From the archives: Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2011 Nutzy 2011 Nutzy 2011 Nutzy 2011 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2019 Nutzy 2019 Nutzy 2019 Nutzy 20150410_SPO_SQUI_p16 20150413_SPO_SQUI_DM02 20150710_SPO_SQUI_05 20150723_SPO_SQUI_DM05 20150826_SPO SQUI_JM01 20151115_MET_RINK_AWE04 20160408_SPO_SQUI_SL 20200328_SPO_NUTZYp03 20160501_SPO_SQUI_AWE13 20160510_MET_WILD 20160605_SPO_SQUI_AWE13 20160617_SPO_SQUIRRELS_DM03 20160705_SPO_SQUI_KM7 20160710_SPO_SQUITOURNEY_02 20170226_MET_POLAR_SL 20170427_SPO_SQUI_10 20170623_SPO_SQUI_07 20170720_BIZ_WALMART_BB06 20180621_SPO_SQUI_05 20180818_SPO_SQUIRRELS_02 20180904_SPO_BASEBALL_SL 20180904_SPO_BASEBALL_SL 20190628_SPO_SQUI_03 20190710_SPO_PEPRALLY_AWE05 20200123_SPO_SQUI_05