'We want Tom!': Washington excited for opportunity to face Brady, Bucs in home playoff game

PHILADELPHIA - There's no need to worry about Washington's young defense getting intimidated by a playoff matchup with Tom Brady.

Walking off the field, defensive end Chase Young was chanting, "We want Tom!" as the team was celebrating its NFC East title.

He'll get his wish - a matchup with six-time Super Bowl champ Brady and the Buccaneers on Saturday night at FedEx Field.

Rookie safety Kam Curl, who had a key interception against the Eagles, was no different.

"I mean, it's crazy," Curl said. "I used to watch him when I was younger. So it'll be pretty cool to get one off him."

Curl was referring to getting an interception off Brady, something that's been tough to do in the postseason, where the quarterback is 30-11.

But Washington has matched up well against pocket passers all year, and being 7-point underdogs won't faze a team whose biggest wins have come from that role.

"He's one of the best to ever do it - they say the best to every do it," Young said. "So we've just gotta focus up, we've gotta get back at it."

He added: "Just know that we are not slowing down. That's our mentality in the locker room."