Welcome to Washington's craziest offseason in years (and that's saying something)

ASHBURN — The season's over, but there's no time to take a breath.

A hectic offseason could produce news on four major fronts, so let's get caught up to speed on each, starting with the most important...

Ownership:

It's seen as increasingly likely that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will sell the team, with the sale price expected to set a new record for a professional sports franchise - expect at least a $6 billion price, but don't be surprised if it goes even higher.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants the sale done in time for the owners to approve it at the league's annual meeting, which will take place March 26-29.

That's an ambitious timetable for a complicated transaction, but if we've learned anything over the last few years, it's to never bet against Goodell, who staged an NFL draft during the pandemic and has kept the league rolling no matter what has been thrown its way.

It's impossible to have this discussion without first mentioning Jeff Bezos, who has the money and has hinted at interest in owning a team along with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Conflict-of-interest issues related to him owning Amazon, the home of "Thursday Night Football," are unlikely to present a major obstacle. Bezos has stepped down as CEO of Amazon to focus on other projects, and NFL rules don't explicitly forbid him being involved with both projects, though they do allow Goodell to put measures in place to prevent it from becoming an issue.

Bezos has been spotted dining with Jay-Z recently, and according to a source, the rap mogul isn't just interested in being a celebrity face of the operation - his Roc Nation sports arm wants to take an active financial and managerial stake in the team if he gets involved.

Unlike Bezos, Jay-Z does have a conflict-of-interest problem. Roc Nation serves as agent for many NFL players, and NFL Players Association rules specifically forbid agents from holding a financial stake in a team.

Jay-Z already has ties to the NFL office, as Roc Nation has produced the Super Bowl halftime show in recent years, but would need to spin off the player representation arm if he joined a Commanders' ownership group.

Two other sets of names are worth mentioning as potential owners.

The first is Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano, who co-founded Clearlake Capital and made a $900 million offer to purchase a minority stake in the team two years ago. That stake was ultimately sold back to Snyder.

The second name is Byron Allen, a Black media executive who has owned many television properties, including several regional sports networks. Allen was in the running for the Denver Broncos, and was vetted by the league as part of that process, but was ultimately outbid.

Goodell has made no secret of his desire to have more minority owners, but bringing one on could require a special exception to league rules on debt.

Not only will the new owner have to buy the Commanders, but he'll likely need to sink at least another billion into a stadium project, a heavy load for even the richest of the 1% to carry. But more on that later, because the second most important offseason topic is on the field.

Quarterback:

This season brought another swing and miss at the most important position in football, with Carson Wentz almost certain to be released in the coming days.

Taylor Heinicke is a free agent, and while he might stick around in Washington, it's most likely that the team will again try to find a veteran who can come in and take over a team that coach Ron Rivera believes is ready to start contending for conference titles.

Last season that meant unsuccessful efforts to land Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, something that hindsight tells us was a wonderful thing.

Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady are all likely to hit the market in the coming weeks, and unlike last season, it's reasonable to sell a veteran quarterback on an immediate chance to win in Washington. An ownership transition can be a negative factor, but Rivera's job is safe for another year, and that's as far in the future as any of the three are likely to be thinking.

Washington is unlikely to have any of the top rookies available when its number is called in the NFL draft, and drafting and developing a later-round pick, while smart NFL business, probably isn't on Rivera's mind as he approaches what will almost certainly be a win-or-be-fired season in 2023, which also means Sam Howell gets another season to watch and learn.

With the coach holding full control over personnel, the odds favor another veteran joining the Commanders in '23.

Coaching:

While Rivera's job is safe, and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio indicated he's likely to return, all eyes will be on offensive coordinator Scott Turner in the coming weeks.

Play caller is one of the toughest jobs in the NFL, but Turner's inability to get anything out of the offense at key moments, particularly against the Giants and Browns, ultimately cost the Commanders a spot in the postseason.

He doesn't shoulder 100% of the blame, as the offensive line was porous and it's tough to succeed with a quarterback carousel, but there's also more that could have been done from a playcalling perspective.

What Rivera has to decide is if Turner hit his ceiling this year, with some brilliantly-called games but also some duds, or if those are growing pains for a sharp young football mind.

There is precedent here. In 2015, Jay Gruden turned playcalling duties over to Sean McVay, but didn't tell anybody, taking the blame on himself and giving McVay the runway he needed to get rolling, even though his first year had just as many misses as hits.

Rivera's loyalty is well-known, and keeping Del Rio in 2022 turned out to be the right call, but the stakes are even higher this time, as his choice of coordinator is likely to impact both his ability to attract quarterbacks to Washington, and his ability to win once they get here.

Stadium:

Once new ownership settles in, the No. 1 project will be finding a site for a new stadium, and beginning construction.

Snyder's brand proved too toxic even in team- and business-friendly Virginia, but the Commonwealth didn't make a mistake by declining to take up a stadium last year - if they had passed the bill, it's probable that he'd still be the owner going forward, making the investment unlikely to pay off.

Competing in the new stadium marketplace won't be easy, though. Maryland tried to sell Snyder on a site near National Harbor for years, and with potential Metro access, it will be one of a number of appealing options to the new owner.

The crown jewel, though, is the RFK Stadium site in downtown Washington, which must first be freed up by an act of Congress. If the new owner asks, it's likely he'll receive.

One potential downside of the RFK site is that it would need to be used just for a football stadium, which would preclude the type of lucrative real-estate development we've often seen recently with new stadiums.

Virginia has the land and the desire to get a deal done, but even a potential Ashburn site is far removed from the metro center, which could be cause for concern.

It all adds up to what should be a fascinating start to 2023, as the Commanders celebrate their first anniversary of the name change with what are likely to be several more major changes that will reverberate for years.