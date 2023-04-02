Richmond Raceway’s July Cup Series weekend will be the occasion for fans to observe the building a custom car that is street-legal but has the look of a Toyota Camry Next Gen race car.
West Coast Customs - which rose to national prominence with its involvement in television shows "Pimp My Ride," "Street Customs" and "Inside West Coast Customs" - will put the car together over two days. World-renowned customizer Ryan Friedlinghaus will lead the project.
After the car is built for the Richmond summer event, it will be on display at other tracks. Eventually, the car will be auctioned, officials said, to raise funds for the NASCAR Foundation.
Tyler Reddick, who drives a Toyota for the 23XI race team, and Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran were on hand to talk about the project before Sunday’s Cup race at the track.
Reddick said he will be involved with the design and construction of the car, helping West Coast Customs include as many race car as possible for a street-legal vehicle.
Waran said she asked NASCAR and Toyota to bring the project to Richmond Raceway as part of the track’s efforts to involve the community with the speedway and the sport.
PHOTOS: ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway
Chandler Smith, #16, celebrates as he wins ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chandler Smith, #16, celebrates with his son, Chandler Smith, Jr., 8-month-old, and his wife, Kenzie Smith, center, after winning ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Marcus Horton, a crew of #48 CHEVROLET - BIG MACHINE RACING, works on tires during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chandler Smith, #16, passes the checker flag as he wins ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sammy Smith, center, #18 - TOYOTA - JOE GIBBS RACING driver, chats with his crews during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chandler Smith, #16, celebrates after winning ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews of Johm Hunter Nemechek, #20, work at the pit stop during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews of Sheldon Creed, #2 - CHEVROLET - RICHARD CHILDRESS RACING, work at the pit stop during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Johm Hunter Nemechek, #20 - TOYOTA - JOE GIBBS RACING driver, walks into the racetrack with his daughter, Aspen Nemechek, 2, who covers her ears against the noise, during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chandler Smith, #16, competes against John H. Nemechek, #20, near the end of ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Melissa Ilnicki, a firefighter for Richmond Raceway, works during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Anthony Alfredo, center, #78 - CHEVROLET driver, and others salute the flag during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riley Herbst, left, #98, and Josh Berry, #8, compete during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chandler Smith, #16, competes during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riley Herbst, #98, competes during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Brandon Jones, #9, competes during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex O'Bryan, Road mechanic - Joe Gibbs Racing, works on tires during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH