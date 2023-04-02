Richmond Raceway’s July Cup Series weekend will be the occasion for fans to observe the building a custom car that is street-legal but has the look of a Toyota Camry Next Gen race car.

West Coast Customs - which rose to national prominence with its involvement in television shows "Pimp My Ride," "Street Customs" and "Inside West Coast Customs" - will put the car together over two days. World-renowned customizer Ryan Friedlinghaus will lead the project.

After the car is built for the Richmond summer event, it will be on display at other tracks. Eventually, the car will be auctioned, officials said, to raise funds for the NASCAR Foundation.

Tyler Reddick, who drives a Toyota for the 23XI race team, and Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran were on hand to talk about the project before Sunday’s Cup race at the track.

Reddick said he will be involved with the design and construction of the car, helping West Coast Customs include as many race car as possible for a street-legal vehicle.

Waran said she asked NASCAR and Toyota to bring the project to Richmond Raceway as part of the track’s efforts to involve the community with the speedway and the sport.