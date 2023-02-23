ASHBURN — Washington fans have largely been excited in the days since Eric Bieniemy signed on to be the team's new offensive coordinator.

At Thursday's introductory press conference, team president Jason Wright was asked about the enthusiasm.

"I mean, they're right," he said with a smile.

Wright added that he "almost church shouted" during Bieniemy's time at the podium as he preached accountability and hard work while most of the team's key offensive players sat in the front row.

It was a joyous event, as one of the key architects of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning attack signed on to run the Commanders' offense.

Much of the conversation around Bieniemy has revolved around how he hasn't yet been hired to be a head coach in the NFL, despite his success, but he said it's not something he's focusing on.

"Right now I'm the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders," he said. "Being a head coach, if that's something that's to happen, it'll take care of itself."

He added: "My job is to create the necessary energy moving forward, so when those opportunities come about, that'll take care of itself. Right now, the only thing that matters is who we are and where we are."

When it became clear Washington had a chance to land Bieniemy, the organization put an all-out blitz in place to land him.

Team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder sent a private plane to ferry him straight from the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade to Ashburn for his interview.

The plane then circled back to pick up Wright, who was in California, to assist with the cause.

And coach Ron Rivera went all-out in pursuit of what he believed would be a strong fit in Washington.

Rivera thanked the Snyders for allowing him to extend the search. He said he had warned them that waiting for Bieniemy could mean waiting until after the Super Bowl to get a staff in place, later than the traditional hiring cycle, but they were accommodating.

Wright said Snyder was "incredibly supportive" in terms of working out the title and compensation for Bieniemy, who will also be the team's assistant head coach.

As for the potential sale of the team, Wright said he doesn't think that will deter people from wanting to work in Washington.

"I think Eric, just like the rest of us, sees the transition as one that's good for the organization," Wright said. "On the other side of it, there's nothing but upside, as an organization.

"We've already had a lot of success in building the football side of the business from where we started when Ron took over. We established a way of working, a consistent culture, a type of guy and gal that we bring into the organization, both on the coaching staff and in the locker room, and this is a chance to accelerate that.

"Same thing in the business. We took something that was ebbing, we reversed the momentum, and we have really good progress. All of that only gets better as things progress."

A big part of that progress will be how Bieniemy works with quarterback Sam Howell and receiver Terry McLaurin, both of whom were in attendance to meet their new boss.

"They do a good job of getting the ball to all their guys, and they do a really good job of putting their best players in space to see what they can do," Howell said of Bieniemy's system. "I think we have a lot of guys that would excel in that."

Bieniemy is behind in terms of assembling a supporting staff. Offensive line coach John Matsko was at the press conference, a sign he is likely to stay, but Bieniemy said he'll spend the next week ahead of the NFL Combine reviewing the staff and making his final determinations.

It sets up a thrilling season in Washington, where one of the league's rising stars will get the keys to an offense that stagnated down the stretch in 2023.

The excitement extended to Rivera, who opened the press conference with a simple declaration.

"We've got our guy," he said.

