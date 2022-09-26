'We've looked at it; we've figured it out; we've addressed it': Commanders seek improvement as Cowboys await

Washington coach Ron Rivera said things are under control in Ashburn, a day after a 24-8 shellacking by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders coach sat in on most of the position group meetings on Monday morning, but only to listen.

“We’ve looked at it, we’ve figured it out, we’ve addressed it,” Rivera said of his team’s issues. “Now we’ve got to go out and do it.”

One thing Rivera wasn’t willing to do, though, was throw any individual players under the bus during his Monday press conference.

“I’m not gonna get up here and start calling players out,” he said. “They know. They understand. They get it.

“The thing that’s really difficult for me is that if I do make an issue of something, in all honesty, some of you will make it a bigger issue. And that’s what I don’t need. Because I’m trying to get our guys to understand what we’re trying to do.”

Two weeks ago, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio criticized the play of linebacker Jamin Davis after a lackluster opener.

Davis recorded a sack against Detroit, then posted a video to Instagram interspersed with a clip from the Quinton Tarantino movie “Django Unchained” where a character says, “All you ever do is criticize!”

Davis took the video down shortly after posting, and said he intended for the post to be taken as a joke.

Offensively, Rivera has studiously avoided criticizing quarterback Carson Wentz, other than general analysis that his performances haven’t been good enough in losses, something Wentz has also said.

After a nine-sack game, while many national analysts were discussing Wentz’s role, Rivera spoke of it being a team effort.

“We know the things that have to be corrected. We know who to talk to. We know the players we’ve got to talk to,” the coach said. “Then us as coaches talk about the things that we can do with protections to help a little bit more.

“Those are all things we’re working on right now.”

Rivera said the defensive side of the ball showed big improvement from Week 2 to Week 3, with players demonstrating a better knowledge of the system.

With cornerback William Jackson III out, second-year player Benjamin St-Juste made the most of his snaps and had several successful pass breakups.

Rivera said on the whole, it takes time with a young team.

“These are things we’re working on to fix,” he said of the mistakes. “It’s a young group of guys that are out there. There are some veteran guys who have made some mistakes. Young guys as well that have to learn and grow, and that’s what we’re trying to do here.

“We had guys in position. We weren’t quite in position last week. This week, we had guys that were there, and it was a matter of being able to get to the ball and make the play on it.”