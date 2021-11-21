WFT observations: Antonio Gibson fumbles early, stumbles late, but shows his promise in between

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Antonio Gibson now leads the NFL in fumbles lost. But it's what he did after his mistake Sunday that will keep him in the lineup for the foreseeable future.

Gibson coughed the ball up inside the red zone in the first quarter of a 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Washington coach Ron Rivera moved Gibson to the bench, where he watched the rest of the first half while J.D. McKissic and Jaret Patterson took the team's carries.

The fumble was Gibson's fifth of the season, more than all NFL players except Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray (7). It was the Gibson's third that was recovered by the opposing team - he leads the league in that category.

And yet, when he returned after halftime, he showed the dynamic skillset that has led to comparisons with Carolina star Christian McCaffrey.

Gibson's final line: 19 carries, 95 yards.

"He bounced back, and that's what you want," Rivera said. "You want that resilience. And he's a young man that's just going to get better and better the more he develops and grows.

"You know, I wish he hadn't fumbled because it would have been a very good day for him. He had a good day, though. He really did. And he's an exciting young man to watch."