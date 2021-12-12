WFT observations: COVID issues leave Washington shorthanded, create an uncertain week heading into Philly

Obviously Washington missed a number of big opportunities, but the final call against them, that Kyle Allen fumbled the ball instead of passing it incomplete, highlighted a number of major issues with instant replay. The first is that if the officials on the field had ruled it incomplete, they aren’t allowed to reverse that call into a fumble, incentivizing them to make the call that’s fixable. Second, the standard of indisputable evidence will more often than not reward the original call, which may not have been made in good faith. Third, in the high-def, slow-motion replay, the ball appears to wobble in Allen’s hand before he throws it, creating a fumble under the rules. But the bobble wasn’t the result of the hit by the defender, and it was clearly a pass attempt by Allen, who was able to maintain control of the situation the entire way.