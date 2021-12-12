WFT observations: COVID issues leave Washington shorthanded, create an uncertain week heading into Philly

The Washington Football Team now has five players on the COVID-19 list, all of them on defense, creating uncertainty ahead of a key matchup in Philadelphia.
Two players are reportedly unvaccinated — defensive end Montez Sweat and cornerback Darryl Roberts, meaning they face a tougher path back to the roster (Roberts is only a close contact, so he can rejoin the team this week with negative tests).
The other three players — defensive end James Smith-Williams, defensive end Casey Toohill and linebacker Khaleke Hudson — also missed Sunday’s game.
Having five players missing on the defense will leave the team holding its breath this week and hoping the outbreak doesn’t grow into something bigger, especially heading into a key game against Philadelphia, with both teams 6-7 and on the playoff bubble.
Other observations
Dak Prescott is now 8-1 against Washington.
Obviously Washington missed a number of big opportunities, but the final call against them, that Kyle Allen fumbled the ball instead of passing it incomplete, highlighted a number of major issues with instant replay. The first is that if the officials on the field had ruled it incomplete, they aren’t allowed to reverse that call into a fumble, incentivizing them to make the call that’s fixable. Second, the standard of indisputable evidence will more often than not reward the original call, which may not have been made in good faith. Third, in the high-def, slow-motion replay, the ball appears to wobble in Allen’s hand before he throws it, creating a fumble under the rules. But the bobble wasn’t the result of the hit by the defender, and it was clearly a pass attempt by Allen, who was able to maintain control of the situation the entire way.
Much like baseball sometimes overturns a base runner coming off the bag for a split-second on the high-def replay, it seems to go against the spirit of the rules and the game.
Anytime the score is 24-0 it’s hard to find areas to single out for praise, but I thought Washington’s defense held up well most of the day. Even that 24-0 score included one turnover returned for a touchdown by Dallas, and two promising drives turned into field goals.
Offensively, not having J.D. McKissic (concussion) loomed large for Washington. After two high-workload weeks in a row, Washington wasn’t able to get enough from Antonio Gibson to put the team in manageable third-down situations, as it had throughout a four-game winning streak. Gibson also cost Washington with a fumble deep in its territory late in the game, his league-leading sixth of the season. Right now, Gibson is talented enough that the fumbles have to be overlooked. But it’s not a good situation.
Ron Rivera went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Dallas 47 early in the game, the play that turned into the Cowboys’ defensive touchdown. I didn’t have a problem with the call, given that the defense probably would have held Dallas to a field goal, even on the short field, if the pass had simply fallen incomplete, and Heinicke has a knack for making the play in those situations.
I do have a problem with leaving Heinicke in the game after halftime, though. He admitted his elbow was bothering him, and he clearly wasn’t himself. This is a long season. No reason to produce unnecessary risk, as well as hamper the team by not having healthy players on the field.
A reminder that the team still doesn’t have a head trainer, because theirs is under DEA investigation. Could be a factor with things like that.
Landon Collins recorded two sacks, the first time a safety has done that in a game since Adrian Wilson of the Arizona Cardinals in 2016.
