WFT observations: Jack Del Rio and Taylor Heinicke may have saved each other's jobs on Sunday

LANDOVER, Md. - After a tough 33-22 loss, Taylor Heinicke and Jack Del Rio walked off the field together, awaiting a week that will bring fresh questions about both of them.

Del Rio, the defensive coordinator, oversees a unit that wasn't just confident entering the season, but downright boisterous about what it planned to accomplish.

Here's what's obvious: The secondary is a mess. William Jackson III has largely been a bust, Landon Collins is playing his final season here, and Kendall Fuller and Bobby McCain have been fine, at best.

A rough start to the season for the much-heralded defensive line compounded those issues, but the line started turning things around on Sunday.

Is it fair to blame Del Rio for mistakes that are largely of the players' own doing? No, but that's the business.

Heinicke, the quarterback, is now 2-2 as a starter, with dramatic, inspiring wins against uninspiring teams (the Giants and Falcons), and tough losses against two of the league's better defenses (the Saints and Giants).

At this point, it's safe to say that's who he is. But it's also the best Washington can hope for. He's a dynamic presence who rallies the locker room and creates the sort of excitement there isn't nearly enough of with this franchise.