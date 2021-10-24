WFT observations: Taylor Heinicke's Lambeau Leap is a fun moment stolen away, just like the season as a whole

GREEN BAY, Wis. - He'd been thinking about it all week, and when Taylor Heinicke scored a touchdown to cut Green Bay's lead to 21-13, he went for it, running to the stands to attempt the famed Lambeau Leap.

"I will say, it's a lot tougher getting up there then it looks on TV," Heinicke, a childhood Packers fan, said with a laugh. "I was king of scared halfway going up, but yeah, it was a cool experience.

"Unfortunately, it didn't count."

After a replay review, Heinicke was ruled down at the 1-yard line. Sensing the defense coming, he slid into the end zone, untouched. That's OK for a running back, but the rules state that when a quarterback does it, he's ending the play - one of the league's safety measures to prevent unnecessary hits on its star players.

"I understand it, but on that play it was clear I was trying to get a touchdown," Heinicke said.

He was similarly denied on fourth-and-goal from the 1 after the replay. Heinicke fumbled the ball, then recovered it and reached across the line, but he was ruled short, and there was no video evidence proving he wasn't down when he recovered the fumble.