WFT observations: Taylor Heinicke's Lambeau Leap is a fun moment stolen away, just like the season as a whole

GREEN BAY, Wis. - He'd been thinking about it all week, and when Taylor Heinicke scored a touchdown to cut Green Bay's lead to 21-13, he went for it, running to the stands to attempt the famed Lambeau Leap.
"I will say, it's a lot tougher getting up there then it looks on TV," Heinicke, a childhood Packers fan, said with a laugh. "I was king of scared halfway going up, but yeah, it was a cool experience.
"Unfortunately, it didn't count."
After a replay review, Heinicke was ruled down at the 1-yard line. Sensing the defense coming, he slid into the end zone, untouched. That's OK for a running back, but the rules state that when a quarterback does it, he's ending the play - one of the league's safety measures to prevent unnecessary hits on its star players.
"I understand it, but on that play it was clear I was trying to get a touchdown," Heinicke said.
He was similarly denied on fourth-and-goal from the 1 after the replay. Heinicke fumbled the ball, then recovered it and reached across the line, but he was ruled short, and there was no video evidence proving he wasn't down when he recovered the fumble.
"The interpretation they gave me was they couldn’t tell whether he was down or not," coach Ron Rivera said. "They’re not saying the ball didn’t break the plane on the second effort, but what they did say was they couldn’t tell if his knee was down."
In this dreary season, Heinicke's theatrics have provided bursts of fun against the monotony of losing.
This much is clear: he is not the long-term answer at quarterback. His arm strength prevents him making the sorts of quick, decisive throws the NFL level demands.
But it's also clear Washington's answer isn't backup Kyle Allen, and the team's original starter, Ryan Fitzpatrick, remains on crutches as he recovers from a hip injury, and according to a Sunday NFL Network report, his return is not imminent.
Heinicke, at least, provides the occasional thrill. There are no false pretenses or auditions, just a fun story in a year that desperately needs one, even if it's going to result in an interception at least once every Sunday.
Other observations:
--There is no such thing as a big game for a 2-5 football team, but next week's in Denver is close. Washington faces Tampa after its bye week, and barring a massive meltdown by Tom Brady, that one's going to be a loss. That puts the pressure on to take a winnable game against the Broncos, lest this ship veer even further off course.
--There were no punts by Washington's Tress Way in Sunday's game, the first time in his career he's shown up to work and not been asked to do his job. Way has been with the team since 2014.
--Rookie linebacker Jamin Davis continues to develop, but it's not happening at light speed. He had a brutal missed tackle on the first drive, and was caught in coverage later in the first half, but he also made an impact play by stuffing the Packers in front of the two-minute warning. It's tough to see other first-round picks become instant-impact players, but Davis isn't a lost cause yet.
--New kicker Chris Blewitt missed from 42 yards, kicking the ball way too low, causing it to be blocked. But Packers' veteran Mason Crosby then did the same thing on the other side of the field. Blewitt hit his extra point, and converted from 45 yards later in the game, so we'll say the jury's still out.
--Antonio Gibson's fumble was saved by center Chase Roullier, and another potential Washington fumble was scooped up later in the half by Heinicke, but ball protection needs to be an emphasis for Washington.
--Ron Rivera lauded Landon Collins' impact from the linebacker position. That's probably an indication of how he sees the rest of the season going for Collins.
--Heinicke and Aaron Rodgers chatted on a handful of occasions on the field, including after Heinicke's denied touchdown.
"He said the same thing happened to me against Tampa last year," Heinicke relayed. "He said he was pissed off too about it. I told him, hey, go talk to the white hat (the ref) and tell him to reverse the call. He started laughing a little bit.
"It was cool talking to him. I grew up watching him and idolizing him, so to be on the same field competing and for him to come out of his way to talk to me, it was a pretty cool experience."
