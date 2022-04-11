What are Flying Squirrels worth? Average for Double-A team is maybe $23 million, but 'We're not average.'

A group in 2005 bought the Double-A Norwich Navigators franchise for about $10 million.

Purchasing partners paid roughly 30% above the average cost of a Double-A team, according to the Wall Street Journal. Among them was Lou DiBella, a boxing promoter and former HBO executive.

DiBella at the time compared the baseball franchise acquisition to that of waterfront property: only so many exist. And like most waterfront properties, the value of that Double-A franchise escalated.

The Double-A team that was based in Norwich, Conn., in September of 2009 relocated to Richmond and became the Flying Squirrels, which are worth …

That depends on what someone is willing to spend.

The Flying Squirrels are not for sale. DiBella, a New York-area resident who is the franchise’s president and managing general partner, has repeatedly expressed his love of Richmond, and his desire to keep the team here.

As far as the Flying Squirrels’ value, it’s a bit of a mystery until the team is offered.

Chuck Domino, a former Flying Squirrels executive who’s worked in the baseball industry for more than four decades, notes that franchise prices are somewhat unpredictable at this time. Major League Baseball took over operational control of the minors before the 2021 season and reduced the number of minor-league franchises affiliated with MLB organizations to 120.

How those two changes affect the affiliated-franchise market is largely yet to be determined, according to Domino.

“People are still trying to figure all that out, but prior to that, I would say the average was probably in the $22 (million) to $25 (million) range,” said Domino, speaking of Double-A franchises.

Said DiBella: “That sounds fair and accurate, but you need to mention there’s nothing average about the Flying Squirrels. There really isn’t. We’re not average.”

Some at the Double-A level are worth as much as $40 million, and some are worth no more than $15 million, Domino believes.

When the Double-A franchise relocated from Norwich, Conn., to Richmond in 2009, its estimated value was $15.4 million. That is the amount offered by Richmond Baseball Club LC, a group that came close to buying the franchise from DiBella and his partners.

Bryan Bostic, the chairman of Richmond Baseball Club LLC, was trying to bring minor league baseball back to Richmond after the Triple-A Richmond Braves became the Gwinnett (Ga.) Braves in 2009.

Bostic, a Richmond native backed by about a dozen local investors, worked for months on terms and other aspects of a purchase, and seemed to be on the verge of acquiring that Norwich-based Eastern League franchise for $15.4 million in the spring of 2009.

DiBella had a team in a cold spring climate that didn’t draw well in a stadium that was tucked into a Norwich industrial park. The franchise was losing money, and he was willing to sell for $15.4 million.

Investors in the Richmond Baseball Club LLC experienced a shortage of funds related to an economic downturn. DiBella and his partners kept the team and moved it to Richmond.

In 2016, Forbes Magazine placed the Richmond Flying Squirrels at No. 23 on its list of most valuable minor-league baseball franchises, at an estimated $29 million. The value of a franchise is generally based on home attendance. The Class A Dayton Dragons, for instance, are hugely popular in that community, draw extraordinarily well, and that franchise is viewed as far more valuable than most at higher levels.

Richmond has been among the top drawing Double-A franchises since it began playing as an Eastern League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants in 2010. In 2019, the last season of minor league baseball without attendance restrictions relayed to the pandemic, the Flying Squirrels’ average home attendance was 6,255, which ranked first in the Eastern League and third among Double-A franchises, behind the Frisco RoughRiders (6,802) and the Amarillo Sod Poodles (6,291).

According to Forbes Magazine in 2016, minor league baseball’s 20 most valuable franchises were worth an average of $37.5 million, up 35% from 2013.

“It’s kind of the same situation as Major League Baseball and NFL teams,” said Domino, now the president of the Charleston (W.Va.) Dirty Birds of the independent Atlantic League. “The newest (sale price) becomes the new bar. When someone overpays for one, that becomes the new standard, and that’s where the bar is set for the next one.”