What now? Commanders have issues to fix, but big opportunities still lie ahead

LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders defense only allowed 13 points on Sunday night, another dominant performance by a unit that has carried the team on its playoff push.

But the New York Giants defense added seven points of its own to create the final margin in a 20-12 victory, and with the Commanders having put so much emphasis on the game and its playoff implications, the locker room was as deflated as it has been all year.

"Oh yeah, it’s disappointing as heck," coach Ron Rivera said. "It really is. It (ticks) me off. We had an opportunity to win."

The Washington offense reached the Giants' 34-yard line, the 6-yard line and the 1-yard line, and emerged from those possessions with zero points.

Rivera said he never considered a switch from quarterback Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz because the offense was moving the ball.

"I thought we moved the ball really well," Heinicke said. "We just get into the red zone and stall out. The defense played amazing."

Heinicke cited his sack/fumble that the Giants returned for a touchdown as a pivotal play in the game. Heinicke and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. both took the blame for the play, part of a monster day by New York's Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The challenge for Washington now is to find a way to regroup in short order. If the playoffs started today, the Commanders would be participating, but holding that position is far from certain.

Washington has a half-game advantage over the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions.

Seattle's final games: at Kansas City, vs. New York Jets, vs. L.A. Rams

Detroit's final games: at Carolina, vs. Chicago, at Green Bay

Washington's final games: at San Francisco, vs. Cleveland, vs. Dallas

On paper, it looks like the Lions could go 3-0, especially given how hot the team is right now. But the NFL has surprises around every corner, as was evident in a crazy weekend of games, and it will be tough for any team to finish perfect.

The best guess at the moment is that the Commanders can reach the postseason by winning two of their final three, but that's easier said than done.

Washington's offensive line has been vulnerable all season, and the Giants feasted on that weakness Sunday night. San Francisco has what's widely regarded as the best defensive line in football, and coach Kyle Shanahan never misses an opportunity to stick it to his former employer.

Stealing a win in San Francisco would be huge, and Washington's players knew that in the minutes after Sunday's loss.

"We know we're not out of it," safety Bobby McCain said. "We're just gonna keep going. Long flight to Cali. Gotta come back with a win."

