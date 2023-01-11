What's next for Taylor Heinicke?

ASHBURN — Two years after dueling with Tom Brady and rising to national prominence, Taylor Heinicke walked slowly into the tunnel at FedEx Field on Sunday, savoring one last moment before an unpredictable offseason.

"It might be the last time I walk off that field in a Commanders uniform," Heinicke said. "It's really become a home, and I was a little emotional walking off the field."

Heinicke's contract expired at the end of the year, a two-year deal that paid him more than $4 million, by far the most money he's made in his NFL career.

That's a bargain by quarterback standards, though, and after saving Washington's season in back-to-back years, it's not unreasonable to think that other teams might come calling.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he'd be open to keeping Heinicke, but sounded less than fully committed, especially after rookie Sam Howell turned in a strong showing in the finale.

“I think all our guys are guys that we're going to evaluate and see where they fit for us," Rivera said. "Taylor is a guy that has done some really good things for us."

Top-tier backups in the NFL can make as much as $7 million a year, and while Heinicke might not hit that number, he could come close.

His value to a team isn't just in his play, but in his locker-room presence. He deftly straddled the line between being a great teammate and assisting others, but also not overshadowing the starting quarterback or making a scene when he didn't get playing time.

Tight end Logan Thomas, a former quarterback himself, was asked if he wanted Heinicke back.

"(Darn) right I do," he said. "That's my dog. First off and foremost, my best friend, but an incredible teammate and a very good football player as well.

"I think y'all have been around here enough just to look and see how he interacts with everybody, see how he gets along with people, and just the smile that he brings to people's faces."

Heinicke will turn 30 this offseason, but after several injuries early in his career, he managed to play extensively each of the last two seasons without missing time (other than a COVID absence).

General manager Martin Mayhew said Heinicke is a big reason why things didn't spiral for the Commanders when they lost their starting quarterback in the '21 and '22 seasons (Ryan Fitzpatrick and Carson Wentz).

"He's just been exceptional since I've been here," Mayhew said. "Taylor played the whole season for us last year. This past season, we brought Carson in. He waits his turn and when his turn comes, he steps in and he plays great football for us.

"He was instrumental, I thought, in salvaging our season. I thought he did a really good job getting us back on track and getting us back to winning games."

Heinicke also briefly gained fame this year for a video of the team celebrating a big win against the Philadelphia Eagles on the plane ride home.

Defensive linemen gave the normally-understated Heinicke their flashy jewelry to wear.

"It's a hard league, and when you win, you've got to celebrate it, because you don't know how many games you're going to start," Heinicke said.

"We've gone through a lot here, us 67 guys. We just stuck together and worked hard for each other, and that's something you can't really find everywhere. It's a special group of guys."

Heinicke thanked his teammates for their role in his growth, too, and said he became "a better person" during his time in Washington, and that means as much to him as any of the accolades.

As for where he'll be next year, would he want to return to Washington?

"One hundred percent," he said. "I love all these guys in this locker room. There's no other team that I would rather be with than these guys, but again, free agency is a crazy thing, so we'll see what happens.

"I just want to be on a team. Two years ago I was on the couch, so being on a team is everything to me."