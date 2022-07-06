What's the right capacity for Richmond's proposed new ballpark?

The Richmond Flying Squirrels reported a crowd of 9,810 for their July 4 game Monday night at The Diamond. That’s 250 more individuals than the seating capacity of 9,560, and the third-largest crowd in the history of the Double-A franchise, which arrived in Richmond for the 2010 season.

There is standing room, though not much, at the stadium on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

As the city continues discussions about a new ballpark – needed by 2025 or the Flying Squirrels may be hitting the road for good – planning phases transpired in offices of developers interested in designing the Diamond District, a mega-mixed-use project with the stadium as centerpiece. Input was provided by the city, the Flying Squirrels and VCU, whose baseball program would share a new stadium.

What’s the right capacity for Richmond’s next ballpark?

Contacted Wednesday, Chuck Domino provided a quick answer. A 40-year veteran of the minor league baseball industry, Domino is a former Flying Squirrels executive (11 years). Domino, now the president of the Charleston (W.Va.) Dirty Birds of the Atlantic League, was asked for a number he'd support if he were still in Richmond.

His response: 7,750 total, with 6,500 fixed seats, 1,000 in group areas and 250 in private suites.

"It just feels like the right number, being around baseball for as long as I have, knowing the size of the (Richmond) market," said Domino. "It's not too big. It's not too small. It feels right, based upon my experience there.

"When I was there, those were kind of the numbers that I was consistent with."

The Flying Squirrels over the years have averaged approximately 6,000 for home games, and typically sold out a few times per season. When exploring new ballpark concepts, the city partnered with AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm that issued a report based on Richmond market research and capacities of Triple-A and Double-A stadiums built in the last decade or so.

From a seating-capacity standpoint, the report suggests that Richmond’s new ballpark will differ from The Diamond in this significant way: there will be a much greater emphasis on club seats and private suites, and a new ballpark is very likely to include a gathering area for various events unrelated to baseball games.

AECOM projects a total capacity of 10,000, with 8,000 fixed seats and room for 2,000 in standing-room areas. That roughly coincides with what Flying Squirrels’ management and ownership teams have related as their vision.

Revenue from private suites, club seating and a year-round event space would help finance the ballpark, whose construction is expected to cost about $80 million, shared by public and private contributions, naming-rights sponsors, lease payments by the Flying Squirrels and VCU, and other sources.

According to the AECOM report, “non-spectator events such as meetings, receptions, parties and other events” would take place in a private club space.

When The Diamond opened in 1985, its capacity was 12,134. Flying Squirrels management reduced the facility’s capacity to 9,560 before the franchise’s first season by installing bleacher banners - large advertisements - in the upper deck.

That added color to The Diamond’s bland appearance, created a greater demand for tickets, and generated a new sponsorship revenue stream, according to Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO. Eliminating 2,574 upper-deck seats also relieved some of the customer pressure on the limited number (four) of concession stands upstairs, Parnell added.

“The ballpark was built kind of upside-down,” he said. “The bigger concessions stands are down below where there are less seats, and the smaller concessions stands are up top, where there are more seats.”

Because of the seating-capacity reduction, Monday’s overflow crowd at The Diamond does not come close to other large crowds at that stadium, or Parker Field, its 9,500-seat predecessor which stood on the same site.

On April 12, 1964, three of the most memorable players in baseball history were involved in an exhibition in Richmond. The New York Yankees faced their Triple-A team, the Richmond Virginians, before 12,240 at Parker Field. The Yankees started Mickey Mantle in center field, Roger Maris in right, and New York's first-year manager was Yogi Berra. The Virginians won 3-2.

A full house of 12,435 saw the first game at The Diamond, on April 17, 1985, and The Diamond commonly drew that many fans for July 4 fireworks shows over the years.