When the Flying Squirrels hit a home run, players put on the 'Homer Helmet' before receiving their celebratory knocks

If Clark’s name sounds familiar, he played in Richmond, in two sports. During 1996, he was with the UMass football team that beat the University of Richmond 23-17 in overtime before a Family Day crowd of 15,237 at UR Stadium.

In 2007 as a Richmond Braves outfielder, Clark batted .275 with 15 homers, 69 RBI and 20 stolen bases, and was named MVP of the International League championship team.

"For sure that's memorable, sticks out big time in my reference points as far as my career," said Clark, 45. "Richmond has always been, and always will be, a special place."

Before 2007, he played briefly in the major leagues with San Francisco, which selected Clark in the seventh round of the 1998 MLB draft, and Oakland.

It seems likely that in baseball's modern era, Clark may one of the very few U.S. natives who reached the big leagues without playing the sport in high school. Growing up in Springfield, Mass., he starred in football, and played basketball. In the spring, Clark played tennis. He was involved with some, but not much, summer baseball.

That did not deter him from trying out for the UMass baseball team early during his time in college, though he attended on a football scholarship. The baseball coach, Mike Stone, thought Clark could help as a pinch-runner.