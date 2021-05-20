When the Flying Squirrels hit a home run, players put on the 'Homer Helmet' before receiving their celebratory knocks

Richmond Flying Squirrels catcher Andres Angulo hit a grand slam against Bowie Tuesday night at The Diamond and waiting on the steps of the dugout was hitting coach Doug Clark, with hand raised.
But instead of offering a high-five, Clark presented with his extended right arm the "Homer Helmet," the team’s celebratory headgear. It’s a University of Massachusetts football helmet Clark wore while a receiver there during the 1990s.
Clark, a former outfielder in the major leagues, witnessed the proliferation of sports props in recent years, particularly the sideline variety throughout college football. Miami had its "Turnover Chain," an oversized gold necklace awarded to the player who caused a turnover. Memphis had a "Turnover Robe." Louisville had a "Turnover Belt." Boise State had a "Turnover Throne." Tulane had "Turnover Beads." The list went on.
Among Flying Squirrels, it's the "Homer Helmet," Clark’s creation. He considered during the offseason ways to spice highlight moments for his hitters. When a Richmond player homers, he exchanges his batting helmet for the "Homer Helmet" as he enters the dugout and proceeds through a human tunnel of teammates patting him on the white helmet with the UMass logo.
"When we're dealing with the kids today, we have the motivation to get to the big leagues, that constant thing that's staring them in the face, but I really want them to have an added motivation," said Clark. "The smiles that come on their faces ... And it works both ways. It really gives me some joy to see that helmet."
If Clark’s name sounds familiar, he played in Richmond, in two sports. During 1996, he was with the UMass football team that beat the University of Richmond 23-17 in overtime before a Family Day crowd of 15,237 at UR Stadium.
In 2007 as a Richmond Braves outfielder, Clark batted .275 with 15 homers, 69 RBI and 20 stolen bases, and was named MVP of the International League championship team.
"For sure that's memorable, sticks out big time in my reference points as far as my career," said Clark, 45. "Richmond has always been, and always will be, a special place."
Before 2007, he played briefly in the major leagues with San Francisco, which selected Clark in the seventh round of the 1998 MLB draft, and Oakland.
It seems likely that in baseball's modern era, Clark may one of the very few U.S. natives who reached the big leagues without playing the sport in high school. Growing up in Springfield, Mass., he starred in football, and played basketball. In the spring, Clark played tennis. He was involved with some, but not much, summer baseball.
That did not deter him from trying out for the UMass baseball team early during his time in college, though he attended on a football scholarship. The baseball coach, Mike Stone, thought Clark could help as a pinch-runner.
“He was raw, but he worked his butt off,” Stone said in 2015, when Clark was inducted to the UMass Hall of Fame. “Essentially, he made himself into a Division I baseball player in about four months.”
Clark majored in biology at UMass, and intended to become a dentist. Baseball interrupted. As it turned out, he not only reached the big leagues and played 10 years in the minors, he also played in Mexico, Japan, the Dominican Republic Puerto Rico and South Korea.
"Baseball took me in so many different directions," said Clark.
