Which chain has the best Detroit-style pizza? RTD Sports investigates.

  • 0

It's not quite Chicago or New York, but Detroit is having a moment in the pizza spotlight.

What is a Detroit-style pizza? It's made in a pan, with cheese that goes all the way to the edge, producing crispy edges that some believe are the best part of the pizza.

Three pizza chains have released their take on the Detroit pizza, and as sportswriters, we felt it was our duty to order all three and have a business lunch deliberating the best.

Here's what happened:

The Washington Commanders are headed to Detroit on Sunday, so the sports team took a moment to rank Detroit-style pizzas.

The third-place pizza was, by far, the frozen pizza from Motor City Pizza Co.

If we had it to do again, we might have tried cooking it in an air fryer to crisp up the edges, but there was an unmistakable "frozen pizza" vibe that was tough to shake.

Our panel's second-place pick came from Little Caesars, the Detroit-based chain. This one nailed the crispy edges but was undersauced, and didn't get the crispness on the pepperonis that distinguished our winner.

The winner was Pizza Hut's entry. Despite having no Detroit roots, the Hut was the most authentic of the three, with a generous helping of sauce poured on top to protect the integrity of the crust itself.

The second verdict: It's a style that's here to stay, with many of the pros of deep-dish style pizza without the heaviness that accompanies a Chicago pie.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

