Who wants to make $500,000-a-year pitch for new RVA ballpark naming rights?

An AECOM Sports Economics report regarding the proposed Diamond District and its anchor baseball stadium from December of 2021 characterizes The Diamond thusly:

“The ballpark’s age has rendered the facility functionally obsolete. MLB’s new facility standards put in place in 2020 mean The Diamond is now out of compliance. Without a significant renovation or new stadium, the Flying Squirrels will not be able to continue in Richmond without a new ballpark.”

Forget about the possibility of “a significant renovation.” Design of The Diamond, which opened in 1985 and is home to the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels and VCU baseball, in practical terms negates the possibility of upgrades the stadium requires to reach compliance.

If there will be a new ballpark – we could know by summer’s end - it’s projected to be built on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, just south of The Diamond, as the centerpiece of a roughly 70-acre redevelopment area that will include retail, residential, office, lodging and other components.

Skip ahead several months. This ballpark needs a name that will offset some of the construction cost, which may top $80 million (The Diamond's construction cost was $8 million). Almost all new ballparks carry naming-rights partnerships. Having the stadium in the middle of a mixed-use area with year-round activity should bump up the Richmond price.

After the Flying Squirrels arrived in Richmond on Sept. 23, 2009, they explored the possibility of securing naming rights for The Diamond. But they were under the impression, based on discussions with the city during the relocation process of the Double-A franchise from Norwich, Conn., that there would be a new ballpark in Richmond within three to five years of their arrival.

So the team didn’t pursue a long-term, naming-rights deal.

AECOM did the research in the naming-rights department, and noted that agreements typically extend 10 or 20 years. Per AECOM, Visit Las Vegas paid $80 million over 20 years to name Las Vegas Ballpark (cap. 8,196), which opened in 2019 and is home of the Oakland A’s Triple-A affiliate. It cost $90 million to build.

Toyota invested $46 million over an undisclosed amount of time for the naming of Toyota Field (cap. 7,000), in Madison, Ala., and home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. That stadium opened in 2020, and cost $46 million to build.

In the Eastern League, to which the Flying Squirrels belong, Dunkin’ Donuts pays $500,000 per year for naming rights of Dunkin’ Donuts Park (cap. 6,121), which opened in 2017 and is the home to the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. It cost $71 million to build.

“For purposes of this analysis, it is assumed that the proposed (Richmond) stadium could secure a similar agreement for $500,000 per year for a 10- to 20-year partnership,” wrote AECOM, an infrastructure specialist.

Various areas of ballparks - certain seating sections, for instance - are also open for naming-rights deals.

Financing for the projected Richmond ballpark is to be determined, but the city’s stated goal is “Utilize financing approaches that minimize public investment and risk and maximize private investment.”

According to an earlier report, just razing The Diamond will cost $2.75 million.

Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner, has said that there needs to be a new stadium by 2025, or the franchise could be moved by MLB, which began controlling the minors in 2020.

City Council will approve a Diamond District plan that includes a baseball stadium in the next few months, or professional baseball may be headed out of town, again.

The Triple-A Richmond Braves relocated to Gwinnett County, Ga., after the 2008 season because of dissatisfaction with The Diamond and the lure of a new ballpark.