Why are the Giants and Cowboys thriving, and the Commanders struggling? Ron Rivera: 'Quarterback.'

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera made his weekly plea for more time to turn the franchise around on Monday, but did so initially in an inartful way that drew national attention.
Rivera, who is in his third season and has control over both the personnel decisions and the week-to-week coaching, has struggled to get the Commanders rolling this season, with the team standing at 1-4.
Meanwhile, the other NFC East teams, all of whom have replaced their coach more recently, have at least four wins.
At his Monday press conference, Rivera was asked why those teams are succeeding and Washington isn't.
"Quarterback," he replied.
A reporter then asked Rivera about the Cowboys, who are 4-1 despite starting backup Cooper Rush after a Week 1 injury to Dak Prescott.
"Well, they started with Dak," Rivera said. "Their offense is built around Dak. Their backup is a guy that's very solid inside of what they do.
"The truth is that this is a quarterback-driven league, and if you look at the teams that have been able to sustain success, they've been able to build it around a specific quarterback."
Rivera's comments, which immediately made the rounds on social media, were interpreted as a knock against his quarterback, Carson Wentz.
But Rivera said later he retains full belief and confidence in Wentz, who threw for 359 yards last week, and his point was merely that the staff needs more time to build around Wentz's strengths and allow him to mesh with the existing players.
The coach cited a journalism example.
"It's like walking into a new new job," he said. "All right, the newsroom's already been in there. You walk in and you're the new guy. You've got to learn everybody, don't you? You've got to learn to work with everybody. You've got to learn to do your job with everybody."
There are a couple major issues with Rivera's comments, notwithstanding the Cowboys example.
The first is that the New York Giants are 4-1 despite having a brand-new coach and a quarterback who is widely considered to be average at best in Daniel Jones.
The second is that, unlike other places, Rivera has full personnel authority, and was responsible for the decision to trade for Wentz, bringing him in to a roster he had assembled over the last two years.
The temperature is unlikely to cool anytime soon, though a loss to Chicago on Thursday would likely bring about even more drastic calls for change.
One of the problems is Washington's inability to generate big plays, which has left the team with a razor-thin margin for error.
The Commanders defense has forced just one turnover, the worst mark in football.
Penalties have also been a recurring issue.
"You know, we played well enough to win," Rivera said of Sunday's game. "We just didn't play consistent. You know, you have a couple of lulls. You give up a couple of big plays, and then you miss a couple opportunities."
For now, the coach is continuing to back Wentz.
"I just think right now we have a guy that is really growing, and what we're doing, I thought, yesterday was a good indicator of his potential," Rivera said. "We'll continue to work with it."
PHOTOS: Commanders vs. Titans
Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) stops Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) scores a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) celebrates his sack on Ryan Tannehill during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) takes the field during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) stiff arms Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball as Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) tries to bring him down during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) takes the field during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) stops Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne (15) returns a punt during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
A Washington Commanders fan watches on before the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) takes the field during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic (59) signs autographs before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) warms up before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) warms up before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) signs autographs before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) warms up before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) signs autographs before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) signs autographs before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) warms up before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks of the field after his 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks the field after his 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) scores a touchdown past Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Cam Sims (89) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (59) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks of the field after his 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) tries to tackle Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) after he intercepted him to win the game during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) carries the ball as Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) and safety Kevin Byard (31) try to bring him down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) chats with Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) after their game on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Long Jr. intercepted Wentz to win the game.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) walks off the field after his 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) carries the ball as Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) and safety Kevin Byard (31) try to bring him down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) congratulates Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) on his win after their game on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) returns his interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders fans react after their team was intercepted in the last seconds of the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) chats with Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) after their game on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Long Jr. intercepted Wentz to win the game.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks off the field after failing to convert on fourth down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) embraces Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) after their game on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks off the field after failing to convert on fourth down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) avoids a tackle from Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) walks off the field after beating the Washington Commanders 21-17 on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) scores a touchdown past Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne (15) gets brought down by Tennessee Titans tight end Kevin Rader (86) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims (89) makes a catch during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to try and tackle Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) after he intercepted him to win the game during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) shoves Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) after converting first down in the last few seconds of the the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to try and tackle Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) after he intercepted him to win the game during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
