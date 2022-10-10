Why are the Giants and Cowboys thriving, and the Commanders struggling? Ron Rivera: 'Quarterback.'

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera made his weekly plea for more time to turn the franchise around on Monday, but did so initially in an inartful way that drew national attention.

Rivera, who is in his third season and has control over both the personnel decisions and the week-to-week coaching, has struggled to get the Commanders rolling this season, with the team standing at 1-4.

Meanwhile, the other NFC East teams, all of whom have replaced their coach more recently, have at least four wins.

At his Monday press conference, Rivera was asked why those teams are succeeding and Washington isn't.

"Quarterback," he replied.

A reporter then asked Rivera about the Cowboys, who are 4-1 despite starting backup Cooper Rush after a Week 1 injury to Dak Prescott.

"Well, they started with Dak," Rivera said. "Their offense is built around Dak. Their backup is a guy that's very solid inside of what they do.

"The truth is that this is a quarterback-driven league, and if you look at the teams that have been able to sustain success, they've been able to build it around a specific quarterback."

Rivera's comments, which immediately made the rounds on social media, were interpreted as a knock against his quarterback, Carson Wentz.

But Rivera said later he retains full belief and confidence in Wentz, who threw for 359 yards last week, and his point was merely that the staff needs more time to build around Wentz's strengths and allow him to mesh with the existing players.

The coach cited a journalism example.

"It's like walking into a new new job," he said. "All right, the newsroom's already been in there. You walk in and you're the new guy. You've got to learn everybody, don't you? You've got to learn to work with everybody. You've got to learn to do your job with everybody."

There are a couple major issues with Rivera's comments, notwithstanding the Cowboys example.

The first is that the New York Giants are 4-1 despite having a brand-new coach and a quarterback who is widely considered to be average at best in Daniel Jones.

The second is that, unlike other places, Rivera has full personnel authority, and was responsible for the decision to trade for Wentz, bringing him in to a roster he had assembled over the last two years.

The temperature is unlikely to cool anytime soon, though a loss to Chicago on Thursday would likely bring about even more drastic calls for change.

One of the problems is Washington's inability to generate big plays, which has left the team with a razor-thin margin for error.

The Commanders defense has forced just one turnover, the worst mark in football.

Penalties have also been a recurring issue.

"You know, we played well enough to win," Rivera said of Sunday's game. "We just didn't play consistent. You know, you have a couple of lulls. You give up a couple of big plays, and then you miss a couple opportunities."

For now, the coach is continuing to back Wentz.

"I just think right now we have a guy that is really growing, and what we're doing, I thought, yesterday was a good indicator of his potential," Rivera said. "We'll continue to work with it."