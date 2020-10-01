Why do Washington players keep getting tackled by their shirts? A comprehensive investigation.

It happened to Antonio Gibson in Week 1.

The rookie running back was trying to break free, when suddenly he felt himself being pulled back. Eagles defender Josh Sweat had a grip on Gibson's undershirt and wasn't letting go.

"I saw it on tape, like, he actually pulled himself into me," Gibson said. "I was kind of shocked by that.

"It was like somebody pulling against you, like sled pulls or something like that. I was just digging to get away and I couldn't get that burst. I definitely felt it."

In Week 2 Kevin Pierre-Louis repaid the favor, bringing down Arizona's Kenyan Drake.

Then it was Dwayne Haskins' turn in Week 3. The Washington quarterback was tackled by the shirt while scrambling and had to get a new one on the sideline.

What is going on here?

"I would recommend the guys tuck them in," Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "If I'm an offensive guy, I'd have my shirt tucked in so you can't get it."

Asking around, it appears to be more coincidence than anything that this is happening to the Washington Football Team, both ways, at such an alarming rate.