Why is Washington only a 3-point favorite against the woeful Jaguars on Sunday?

ASHBURN - It's possible no team in the NFL has more on the line Sunday than the Washington Commanders.

After two nameless years, the franchise is making a big push to get fans back to FedEx Field for the Commanders era. The team is selling itself as a legit playoff contender behind new quarterback Carson Wentz, in coach Ron Rivera's third year.

The league even gifted Washington the perfect opening-week opponent, the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming off their fourth-consecutive last-place finish in their division and have won 4 of their last 33 games.

And yet, a look at the betting line shows Washington is only a three-point favorite on Sunday.

What in the name of Mark Brunell is going on here?

Point spreads hinge on a number of factors, but conventional wisdom holds that the home team gets about a three-point edge for hosting the game, and with Jacksonville's relatively small fanbase, there seems to be no reason to believe there will be any kind of teal takeover on Sunday afternoon.

That means oddsmakers believe these teams would be about 50-50 on a neutral field.

One reason for the pessimism can be found in Rivera's past.

Rivera is a notoriously slow starter. His teams are 36-44-1 in September and October games, then pick up the pace with a 51-39 record in November and December.

It's possible this year is different, with the core of the roster essentially remaining unchanged from last year, allowing for greater continuity. But Rivera also runs a player-centric training camp. While other teams do full-contact tackling drills or run plays on multiple fields to maximize reps, Rivera does neither, prioritizing the health of his players over the type of intense drills that seem to be losing favor in the football world.

It's also possible this year is different for the Jaguars. They have a new coach, Doug Pederson, and Rivera talked up the importance of the opener for Peterson as he seeks to set the tone.

"Their outlook and their approach will be different," Rivera said. "They'll be doing like we did a couple years ago, and that's trying to get away from who they've been. Doug will do his best to get those guys headed in the right direction.

"I anticipate that there will be a little bit of a flair to the way they do things on offense, defense, and special teams."

Pederson is also familiar with Wentz, having coached him in Philadelphia.

Wentz, meanwhile, is familiar with the Jaguars. Last year Wentz's Indianapolis Colts just needed to defeat the Jaguars to make the playoffs, but lost in one of the most forgettable games of Wentz's career.

Wentz has downplayed the storyline of facing them in his first game in Washington, but with the fanbase waiting to see whether it's time to believe, a strong showing would go a long way on Sunday.

Then there's this - the National Football Post took a look at coaches making their debuts with a new team from 1993-2013. Generally they did poorly, with an overall losing record.

But there was one subset of coaches who did significantly better than expected: road underdogs, who won at an improbable 56% clip.

That's Pederson and the Jaguars on Sunday, a game that on paper seems to easily favor Washington, but has drawn skepticism from all corners of the betting world.