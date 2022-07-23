Wil Jensen looking to make his mark for Squirrels after getting called up to Double-A

Wil Jensen seemed to hit every possible obstacle as he tried to get his career rolling.

As a pitcher at Pepperdine, he was set back by Tommy John surgery. Then, his time to be taken in the MLB draft coincided with COVID, leaving him to be signed as an undrafted player because that year's draft was shortened.

But after a strong start to the season in High-A Eugene, Jensen got the call he had been waiting for, and joined the Richmond Flying Squirrels last week, the 24-year-old's first time at the Double-A level.

"You can be doing well, but you don't know," Jensen said. "You don't know if you're going to get the call or not. Then this year, I was doing well, and I was like, maybe it could happen. And it did.

"It feels really great to have that affirmation of like, hey, you're doing well, and we like what you're doing."

Jensen doesn't overpower hitters, but throws a handful of well-located pitches that keep batters on their toes.

"He's a strike thrower," said Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey. "It's really special when a guy has good stuff and is able to command the zone, and it was a real treat for us to get him out there to start for us right before the mid-season break. He went out against a really good-hitting Altoona team and went five shutout innings, three hits, was really as advertised."

Jensen also had five strikeouts in that inaugural outing, but did not get the decision.

"He did not disappoint," Pelfrey said. "He's everything you want to see in a young arm."

Jensen comes from a baseball family - his dad played college ball in Utah. Wil ended up getting recruited to Pepperdine, though, which gave him the opportunity to play college ball on one of the nation's most famous campuses.

"It was really a dream come true," he said. "I would have never thought I would have played there and lived in Malibu, California. And it was totally worth it to go there, because I met some amazing people."

Now he'll get his first extended time on the East Coast as he continues to climb the baseball ladder.

Jensen noted that during beach trips in Malibu he'd have to wear a body suit to stay warm. He won't have that problem in Virginia.

"It's definitely humid," he said with a laugh. "Going to have to get used to that. But my arm is going to feel good."

He'll look to stay on his upward trajectory as he continues to make a name for himself in the Giants organization.

"Yeah, I feel like finally I'm making moves to be where I want to be, and each time I pitch I try to get better," he said.