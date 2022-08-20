Wild month of August led Flying Squirrels' Tristan Peters to Richmond

Getting traded? That was the last thing on Tristan Peters’ mind.

Yes, the 22-year-old outfielder from Winkler, Manitoba, Canada, knew the trade deadline was approaching as the calendar turned to August. But he didn’t believe he would be someone summoned in a move.

After all, he’s just a second-year pro and was rising through the Brewers’ system, among the organization’s top prospects. He received his first promotion to Double-A on trade deadline day, Aug. 2.

Peters drove 14 hours from the Brewers’ High-A affiliate, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, to join the Double-A affiliate in Mississippi, the Biloxi Shuckers.

But, before he could make his debut in Biloxi, he learned he was included in a deadline-day deal. The Brewers shipped him to the Giants organization in exchange for reliever Trevor Rosenthal, a domino of Milwaukee’s trade of all-star closer Josh Hader to the Padres the previous day. That landed Peters with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Giants’ Double-A squad.

So a shocked Peters promptly packed up again, and drove 14 hours from Mississippi to Richmond. Then he caught an Uber from Richmond to Washington, D.C., for a flight to New Hampshire, where the Flying Squirrels were in a series against the Fisher Cats.

“It was a ride,” Peters said Thursday, with a chuckle.

It’s certainly been a whirlwind for Peters, who’s finally been able to begin settling himself in Richmond this week after what was a two-week Flying Squirrels road trip through this past Sunday, from New Hampshire to a series in Maine against the Sea Dogs.

And, through all that, Peters has already shown flashes of why he was a prospect the Giants desired. He notched 10 hits in his first 11 games of Double-A ball, with the Flying Squirrels.

“He’s got good swing decisions, and he’s a tough out at the plate,” Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey said. “And I think that’s a really good testament to him and what he’s trying to do.”

Peters’ baseball career, even before the past two and a half weeks, had been somewhat of a journey.

When he was 16, he moved from Winkler to Okotoks, Alberta, Canada, to attend Foothills Composite High and play in its associated baseball academy, the Okotoks DAWGS. That program opened collegiate baseball doors for Peters, who earned an opportunity with Chandler-Gilbert in Chandler, Ariz. — which competes in the wood bat Arizona Community College Athletic Conference. His coach with Okotoks DAWGS, Tyler Hollick, had played at Chandler-Gilbert, too, and was drafted by the Giants in 2012.

Peters parlayed a productive 2019 freshman season, and pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, into a Division I shot at Southern Illinois. There, last year, he was second-team all-Missouri Valley (.355 average, six home runs, 20 doubles, 55 RBIs, 14 stolen bases), helping the Salukis to what was their winningest season since 1990 (40-20).

The Brewers came calling in July, taking Peters in the seventh round, 207th overall.

He played 13 games of rookie ball last year and, after getting past what he described as a rough start to spring training this year, Peters settled into a productive season with High-A Wisconsin.

He batted .306 with seven home runs, 51 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 90 games, leading into his brief stop with Biloxi.

What stood out to the Giants about Peters, as a trade piece, was that he doesn’t strike out very often. His strikeout percentage of 15.9% was fifth-best across the High-A Midwest League.

"I think that's something we're trying to get to as an organization, is do damage, take your walk,” Pelfrey said.

Pelfrey acknowledged that it can be a bit scary for a player forced to move into a new team and organization like Peters has. But, with the way Peters handles himself, Pelfrey has observed that the changes haven’t even been a speed bump in the road for him.

The move itself has been fairly smooth, Peters said. The Giants secured an apartment for him, which he took over Monday when the Flying Squirrels returned to town.

On the field, meanwhile, Peters’ goal is to push into the majors as quickly as he can. Previously tabbed the No. 26 prospect in the Brewers’ system, and now the No. 21 prospect in the Giants system on MLB.com’s list, Peters aimed to make it to Double-A by the end of this year.

That’s now checked off. And, even in the midst of a wild month, Peters can’t help but think about more moves in his future.

“I'm a person, I don't think you can be content with where you are,” he said. “So, I mean, heck, I'd like to get to Triple-A at least, or even the big leagues, by next year or sometime like that. It may not happen, but I'm going to set my goals high. And it's pushing me to work harder."