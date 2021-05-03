Wilkinson report may be further delayed as a related court case is pushed into June

A decision last week by a U.S. District Court judge could mean an even longer wait for the investigation into sexual misconduct at the Washington Football Team.

Washington attorney Beth Wilkinson, who is assembling the report for the National Football League, is trading legal filings with David Donovan, who served as the team's general counsel from 2005 to 2011.

Donovan's initial lawsuit against Wilkinson, in November, requested that all documents pertaining to a 2009 sexual harassment settlement by the team be kept confidential.

The team, and owner Dan Snyder, were not listed as parties in the initial suit, and have promised open access to Wilkinson in conducting her investigation.

Details of the 2009 settlement remain under seal for now, though the Washington Post has reported that the team settled with a female employee for $1.6 million after an allegation of sexual harassment by Snyder on his private jet.

The Post reported that the employee was initially fired for cause, but as part of the settlement the team agreed to amend her personnel record to show she voluntarily resigned, and provided her with a letter of recommendation.