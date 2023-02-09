PHOENIX — The Washington Commanders need a new offensive coordinator, and they're willing to wait in the hopes of making a major splash early next week.

The Baltimore Ravens, though, are taking the exact same risk.

Which beltway Eric Bieniemy will end up commuting on next year, if any, has become one of the most intriguing questions of Super Bowl week.

Bieniemy, a star running back at Colorado, has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator since 2018, coinciding with the team's incredible run of success under quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He's also Black, and his inability to land a head coaching job, something previous Andy Reid assistants were able to do, has been held up as an indication that the NFL's hiring system is flawed and discriminatory.

"It’s so past deserved," Mahomes said. "He’s done everything the right way. He’s been a part of this offense and this team for so long, holds everybody accountable, is creative in making up plays for us. I don’t know why he hasn’t been hired - but it’s been great for us."

One of the reasons often cited for Bieniemy not getting a head gig is that he doesn't call the plays for the Chiefs offense - that's handled by head coach Andy Reid.

Bieniemy remains a finalist for the Indianapolis Colts' top job, but if he doesn't get that one, there's an increasing feeling that he'll look to take a new job with total control of an offense, as a potential launching-pad gig

The Commanders and Ravens are both interested, with Commanders coach Ron Rivera able to tout an impressive variety of skill players, and the Ravens boasting star quarterback Lamar Jackson if they are able to re-sign him this offseason.

The offensive coordinator role has play-calling duties in both Baltimore and Washington.

NFL rules only allow assistants on active teams to interview for promotions while the season is ongoing, meaning Bieniemy can't speak to the Commanders and Ravens until after Sunday's game.

"Right now, I've interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts," he said. "I thought it went great. We'll see where that goes.

"As far as the offensive coordinator stuff, right now I am where my feet are. And right now I'm focused on helping us to win this game this weekend."

Rivera said he's planning to make his decision after (hopefully) speaking to Bieniemy, and has other intriguing options as well, including Dolphins assistant Eric Studesville, who has made his name on the running side of the ball, which is not seen as much in today's NFL.

The Commanders fired Scott Turner after three seasons that were marked by multiple quarterback injuries, which were out of his control, and subpar showings in big games, which may have been more directly controllable.

Rivera said he wants a quick passing game that keeps receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson involved, with a strong running attack to complement that.

"What I'm looking for is somebody who can tell me what I think is going to match with the ability to get the ball to our playmakers the way that we need to have it done," he siad. "And that's create explosives with the quick passing game off of play action, then taking the occasional vertical shot. Running the football to help create opportunities."

Rivera said he asked owners Dan and Tanya Snyder for permission to extend the offensive coordinator search in the hopes of speaking to more coaches who become available after the Super Bowl, and they were supportive.

Bieniemy obviously is the most intriguing of that bunch.

"From what you're hearing on the grapevine, he's looking for an opportunity to work with a defensive coach," Rivera said. "So I want to see about that opportunity."

Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011 Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011 TV viewership of the Super Bowl halftime show has dwindled in recent years #8. Justin Timberlake (2018) #7. The Black Eyed Peas (2011) #6. Beyonce (2013) #5. Madonna (2012) #4. Bruno Mars (2014) #3. Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars (2016) #2. Lady Gaga (2017) #1. Katy Perry (2015)