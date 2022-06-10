 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Williamsburg's Andre Lipcius helps power Erie by Flying Squirrels

  • 0
20220611_WEB_SQUIRp01

Erie’s Andre Lipcius, from Williamsburg and Lafayette High, was a third-round pick of the Detroit Tigers in 2019 out of the University of Tennessee.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

If you like strikeouts, you should have been among 7,709 at The Diamond Friday night. The Flying Squirrels struck out a season-high 16 times and fell 5-2 to Erie, which fanned 14 times.

SeaWolves infielder Andre Lipcius, from Williamsburg’s Lafayette High, homered in the eighth inning. He was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Detroit Tigers out of the University of Tennessee.

Richmond’s Sean Roby hit his 16th homer. It was the third consecutive game in which Roby homered, the second time he did that this season. Quincy Nieporte got the SeaWolves rolling in the first inning with a three-run homer and he added a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News