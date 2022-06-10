Williamsburg's Andre Lipcius helps power Erie by Flying Squirrels

If you like strikeouts, you should have been among 7,709 at The Diamond Friday night. The Flying Squirrels struck out a season-high 16 times and fell 5-2 to Erie, which fanned 14 times.

SeaWolves infielder Andre Lipcius, from Williamsburg’s Lafayette High, homered in the eighth inning. He was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Detroit Tigers out of the University of Tennessee.

Richmond’s Sean Roby hit his 16th homer. It was the third consecutive game in which Roby homered, the second time he did that this season. Quincy Nieporte got the SeaWolves rolling in the first inning with a three-run homer and he added a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.