With a 10-minute drive, Washington asserts its dominance and knocks off a sour Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

The 19 plays Washington ran made it their longest drive since at least 2000. The 10 minutes, 26 seconds that ran off the clock was the second-longest by the team over that span.

It was extended by a handful of key plays, none bigger than a catch by receiver Terry McLaurin on third-and-5 from Tampa's 15-yard line. Heinicke was blitzed and had to trust McLaurin would be in his spot. McLaurin was, and held on to the ball despite being walloped by the Bucs defenders.

"That's a grown-man play right there," fellow receiver DeAndre Carter said.

Gibson, the drive's other star, made a commitment to the run game pay off at a crucial time.

"I'm happy it was cold today," offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas said of the 10-minute march. "It would have been hell if it was 90 degrees out."

And just when it seemed Heinicke's remarkable story might be losing steam, he authored an efficient, no-turnover outing that will keep him under center for another week.

He got choked up thinking about it after the game.

"It's the moment I dreamt of last year when I wasn't playing," he said. "I always told myself that if I get another chance to play, I'm gonna go out there and do something great.